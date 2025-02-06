Top Stocks for Today - 6th February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Welspun Corp: The company announced a 127% y-o-y growth in its net profit for the December quarter of FY25. The company reported a net profit of ₹674.70 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹297.90 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The revenue from operations slipped 23.90% to ₹3,613.50 Crore in the quarter under review.

Swiggy: The food aggregator business announced a net loss of ₹800 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024. In the previous corresponding quarter, the loss stood at ₹574 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations increased 31% y-o-y to ₹3,993 Crore against ₹3,049 Crore in the previous similar quarter.

Welspun Enterprises: The infra business announced that its subsidiary Welspun Michigan Engineer Limited (WMEL) has secured a work order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The contract covers the engineering, construction, and procurement (EPC) of the Mogra Storm Water Pumping Station in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Kansai Nerolac: The paint maker announced that the company’s net profit grew 341.40% y-o-y to ₹680.90 Crore in Q3FY25. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹154.30 Crore. Revenue from operations witnessed a marginal growth of 0.2% to ₹1,921.90 Crore.

Sula Vineyards: The company said that its net profit fell by 35% in Q3FY25 to ₹208 Crore against ₹43 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company’s revenue slipped 1.4% to ₹200 in the quarter under consideration.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com