SectorSteel
Open₹817
Prev. Close₹814.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹802.77
Day's High₹817
Day's Low₹794
52 Week's High₹835
52 Week's Low₹440.15
Book Value₹144.31
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,022.06
P/E49.33
EPS16.48
Divi. Yield0.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
130.83
130.77
130.48
131.09
Preference Capital
0
0
351.51
0
Reserves
3,433.04
3,076.42
2,923.92
2,575.49
Net Worth
3,563.87
3,207.19
3,405.91
2,706.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,287.87
5,285.41
4,253.39
5,215.12
yoy growth (%)
0.04
24.26
-18.44
20
Raw materials
-4,099.13
-3,541.34
-2,891.73
-3,957.75
As % of sales
77.51
67
67.98
75.88
Employee costs
-209.02
-196.76
-199.18
-179.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
594.85
1,310.4
452.14
195.85
Depreciation
-115.27
-109.67
-123.4
-237.53
Tax paid
-109.13
-285.26
-145.94
-70.03
Working capital
-414.06
-274.27
911.52
-309.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.04
24.26
-18.44
20
Op profit growth
-50.35
115.06
-36.49
-10.62
EBIT growth
-50.9
142.82
64.95
-27.48
Net profit growth
-52.28
279.66
113.11
-27.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
17,339.6
9,758.1
6,505.11
6,789.27
9,759.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17,339.6
9,758.1
6,505.11
6,789.27
9,759.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
363.29
197.73
Other Income
504.3
395.19
551.22
629.36
321.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
B K Goenka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Chokhani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R R Mandawewala
Managing Director & CEO
Vipul Mathur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anjani Kumar Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Aneesh Misra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipali Sheth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Paras Shah
Additional Director
Ravindra Pandey
Non Executive Director
Raghupal Singh
Independent Director
C S Verma
Reports by Welspun Corp Ltd
Summary
Welspun Group is one of Indias fastest-growing global conglomerate with a leadership position in Line Pipes, Home Textiles, Infrastructure, Warehousing, Retail, Oil & Gas, Steel, Advanced Textiles and Flooring Solutions. A flagship company of the USD 2.7 billion Welspun Group, Welspun Corp Limited is a one-stop service provider of welded line pipes and a preferred supplier to several Fortune 100 oil & gas companies. Its facilities in India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and USA manufacture and deliver some of the most critical pipelines in executing complex and large on-shore and off-shore projects.Being among the top 3 welded line pipe manufacturers globally, they provide complete solutions and capabilities to manufacture a diverse variety of pipes. It has a diversified presence in over 50 countries. The Company was incorporated in 26th April, 1995 and is presently engaged in the business of Production and Coating of High Grade Submerged Arc Welded Pipes, Hot Rolled Steel Plates and Coils. The Longitudinal (LSAW), Spiral (HSAW) and ERW / HFIW pipes, produced at its advanced state-of-the-art global manufacturing facilities in India, USA and Saudi Arabia meet stringent specifications. The Companys distinguished clients (Fortune 100 companies) comprise bellwethers of the oil and gas sector (Shell, Saudi Aramco, TOTAL, Chevron, Energy Transfer, South Oil Company, ExxonMobil, Kinder Morgan, TransCanada, Enbridge to name a few). The Companys local presences are spread across India, USA
The Welspun Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹801.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welspun Corp Ltd is ₹21022.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Welspun Corp Ltd is 49.33 and 5.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welspun Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welspun Corp Ltd is ₹440.15 and ₹835 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Welspun Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.55%, 3 Years at 66.09%, 1 Year at 45.59%, 6 Month at 37.48%, 3 Month at 10.79% and 1 Month at 3.77%.
