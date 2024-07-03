Summary

Welspun Group is one of Indias fastest-growing global conglomerate with a leadership position in Line Pipes, Home Textiles, Infrastructure, Warehousing, Retail, Oil & Gas, Steel, Advanced Textiles and Flooring Solutions. A flagship company of the USD 2.7 billion Welspun Group, Welspun Corp Limited is a one-stop service provider of welded line pipes and a preferred supplier to several Fortune 100 oil & gas companies. Its facilities in India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and USA manufacture and deliver some of the most critical pipelines in executing complex and large on-shore and off-shore projects.Being among the top 3 welded line pipe manufacturers globally, they provide complete solutions and capabilities to manufacture a diverse variety of pipes. It has a diversified presence in over 50 countries. The Company was incorporated in 26th April, 1995 and is presently engaged in the business of Production and Coating of High Grade Submerged Arc Welded Pipes, Hot Rolled Steel Plates and Coils. The Longitudinal (LSAW), Spiral (HSAW) and ERW / HFIW pipes, produced at its advanced state-of-the-art global manufacturing facilities in India, USA and Saudi Arabia meet stringent specifications. The Companys distinguished clients (Fortune 100 companies) comprise bellwethers of the oil and gas sector (Shell, Saudi Aramco, TOTAL, Chevron, Energy Transfer, South Oil Company, ExxonMobil, Kinder Morgan, TransCanada, Enbridge to name a few). The Companys local presences are spread across India, USA

