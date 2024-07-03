iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Corp Ltd Share Price

801.3
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open817
  • Day's High817
  • 52 Wk High835
  • Prev. Close814.35
  • Day's Low794
  • 52 Wk Low 440.15
  • Turnover (lac)802.77
  • P/E49.33
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value144.31
  • EPS16.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,022.06
  • Div. Yield0.61
No Records Found

Welspun Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

817

Prev. Close

814.35

Turnover(Lac.)

802.77

Day's High

817

Day's Low

794

52 Week's High

835

52 Week's Low

440.15

Book Value

144.31

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21,022.06

P/E

49.33

EPS

16.48

Divi. Yield

0.61

Welspun Corp Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

Welspun Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

Welspun One to Build India's Largest Warehouse

Welspun One to Build India's Largest Warehouse

27 Nov 2024|03:27 PM

The park was once planned to be 1.2 million square feet in size, requiring an investment of Rs 700 crore.

Welspun Corp Q2 Net Profit Drops 26%

Welspun Corp Q2 Net Profit Drops 26%

12 Nov 2024|10:02 AM

Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, stood at ₹3,364 crore, an 18.6% decline from the ₹4,059.45 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Welspun Secures ₹1,300 Crore US Orders for Gas Pipeline Projects

Welspun Secures ₹1,300 Crore US Orders for Gas Pipeline Projects

4 Nov 2024|11:50 AM

Welspun plans to execute these orders within FY25 and FY26, reinforcing its presence in both domestic and international markets.

Welspun Corp Secures ₹2,400 Crore US Order for Gas Pipeline Project

Welspun Corp Secures ₹2,400 Crore US Order for Gas Pipeline Project

1 Oct 2024|01:10 PM

Welspun Corp Ltd stock has gained a total of 91% in the last one year, and almost 30% since the beginning of the year.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Welspun Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:27 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.00%

Non-Promoter- 29.28%

Institutions: 29.28%

Non-Institutions: 20.67%

Custodian: 0.03%

Share Price

Welspun Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

130.83

130.77

130.48

131.09

Preference Capital

0

0

351.51

0

Reserves

3,433.04

3,076.42

2,923.92

2,575.49

Net Worth

3,563.87

3,207.19

3,405.91

2,706.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,287.87

5,285.41

4,253.39

5,215.12

yoy growth (%)

0.04

24.26

-18.44

20

Raw materials

-4,099.13

-3,541.34

-2,891.73

-3,957.75

As % of sales

77.51

67

67.98

75.88

Employee costs

-209.02

-196.76

-199.18

-179.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

594.85

1,310.4

452.14

195.85

Depreciation

-115.27

-109.67

-123.4

-237.53

Tax paid

-109.13

-285.26

-145.94

-70.03

Working capital

-414.06

-274.27

911.52

-309.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.04

24.26

-18.44

20

Op profit growth

-50.35

115.06

-36.49

-10.62

EBIT growth

-50.9

142.82

64.95

-27.48

Net profit growth

-52.28

279.66

113.11

-27.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

17,339.6

9,758.1

6,505.11

6,789.27

9,759.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

17,339.6

9,758.1

6,505.11

6,789.27

9,759.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

363.29

197.73

Other Income

504.3

395.19

551.22

629.36

321.92

Welspun Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Welspun Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

B K Goenka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Chokhani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R R Mandawewala

Managing Director & CEO

Vipul Mathur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anjani Kumar Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Aneesh Misra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipali Sheth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Paras Shah

Additional Director

Ravindra Pandey

Non Executive Director

Raghupal Singh

Independent Director

C S Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Welspun Corp Ltd

Summary

Welspun Group is one of Indias fastest-growing global conglomerate with a leadership position in Line Pipes, Home Textiles, Infrastructure, Warehousing, Retail, Oil & Gas, Steel, Advanced Textiles and Flooring Solutions. A flagship company of the USD 2.7 billion Welspun Group, Welspun Corp Limited is a one-stop service provider of welded line pipes and a preferred supplier to several Fortune 100 oil & gas companies. Its facilities in India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and USA manufacture and deliver some of the most critical pipelines in executing complex and large on-shore and off-shore projects.Being among the top 3 welded line pipe manufacturers globally, they provide complete solutions and capabilities to manufacture a diverse variety of pipes. It has a diversified presence in over 50 countries. The Company was incorporated in 26th April, 1995 and is presently engaged in the business of Production and Coating of High Grade Submerged Arc Welded Pipes, Hot Rolled Steel Plates and Coils. The Longitudinal (LSAW), Spiral (HSAW) and ERW / HFIW pipes, produced at its advanced state-of-the-art global manufacturing facilities in India, USA and Saudi Arabia meet stringent specifications. The Companys distinguished clients (Fortune 100 companies) comprise bellwethers of the oil and gas sector (Shell, Saudi Aramco, TOTAL, Chevron, Energy Transfer, South Oil Company, ExxonMobil, Kinder Morgan, TransCanada, Enbridge to name a few). The Companys local presences are spread across India, USA
Company FAQs

What is the Welspun Corp Ltd share price today?

The Welspun Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹801.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Corp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welspun Corp Ltd is ₹21022.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Welspun Corp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Welspun Corp Ltd is 49.33 and 5.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Welspun Corp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welspun Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welspun Corp Ltd is ₹440.15 and ₹835 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Welspun Corp Ltd?

Welspun Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.55%, 3 Years at 66.09%, 1 Year at 45.59%, 6 Month at 37.48%, 3 Month at 10.79% and 1 Month at 3.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Welspun Corp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Welspun Corp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.01 %
Institutions - 29.29 %
Public - 20.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Corp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

