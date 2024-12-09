Welspun Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
594.85
1,310.4
452.14
195.85
Depreciation
-115.27
-109.67
-123.4
-237.53
Tax paid
-109.13
-285.26
-145.94
-70.03
Working capital
-414.06
-274.27
911.52
-309.45
Other operating items
Operating
-43.61
641.19
1,094.31
-421.16
Capital expenditure
-0.51
518.29
-1,551.34
61.9
Free cash flow
-44.13
1,159.48
-457.02
-359.25
Equity raised
5,365.88
2,988.06
2,942.76
3,347.55
Investing
1,022.78
1,216.97
-61.01
-170.97
Financing
574.4
305.48
125.62
-780.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
13.26
Net in cash
6,918.93
5,670
2,550.33
2,050.56
