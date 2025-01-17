Welspun Partners with Aramco for LSAW Pipe Plant in Saudi Arabia

On 14 January, 2025 WCL announced an agreement with Saudi Aramco; Memorandum of Understanding. To be developed a Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded Line pipe manufacturing unit was agreed on from the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Saudi Arabia.

WCL has announced the cooperation at the Aramco IKTVA Forum & Exhibition 2025 conducted for the encouragement of industrial collaboration between the parties. The new greenfield manufacturing plant will have a capacity to manufacture 350,000 metric tonnes annually. Located in Dammam’s 3rd Industrial City, the business is expected to kick off by mid-2026.

This project, which was given the go-ahead by Welspun Corp’s board on 8 November, 2024, holds significant strategic value for the company. The facility will help meet the increased demand from Saudi Aramco for line pipes, used for applications including oil, gas, hydrogen transmission, and carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS).

Welspun Corp has been a trusted ally of Saudi Aramco since nearly two decades and assisted it in delivering many landmark pipeline projects across the Kingdom.

The facility shall be carried out through the subsidiary of Welspun Corp located in Saudi Arabia, thereby providing further enhancement towards its global stronghold. This fits well into the vision of localization of industrial capacities by Saudi Aramco while Welspun Corp commits toward sustainable innovation

This facility being backed up with advanced technology along with the humongous expertize will take a very active role in any future energy infrastructural project.