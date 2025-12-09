Welspun Corp Says EPIC Bags ₹1,165 Crore Steel Pipe Contract in Saudi Arabia

Shares of Welspun Corp Ltd opened higher on Tuesday, December 9, climbing nearly 2 percent in early trade after its associate firm East Pipes Integrated Company (EPIC) announced a fresh order win in Saudi Arabia.
The initial market enthusiasm did not last long, as the stock gave up its gains and moved into negative territory during the session. Welspun Corp opened at ₹805 and moved between ₹817.20 and ₹786.20 in today’s trade. The company, valued at about ₹21,010 crore, is trading at a P/E of 9.72 and offers a 0.63 percent dividend yield.
EPIC, which is listed in Saudi Arabia, has entered into a contract with the Saudi Water Authority for the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes.
The total value of the contract is more than 485 million Saudi Riyals, which works out to around ₹1,165 crore, including VAT. The order will be executed over a six month period, according to Welspun Corp’s regulatory filing.
EPIC is known in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its leadership in producing Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes and for operating fully integrated production facilities.
The company has built a strong reputation for delivering large orders within agreed timelines and maintaining consistent quality standards. Its customer focused approach and reliable execution have helped EPIC emerge as a preferred supplier in the Saudi market. Welspun Corp has indicated that the financial contribution from this new contract will be reflected in its Q4 FY2025-26 and Q1 FY2026-27 performance.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.