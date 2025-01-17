iifl-logo-icon 1
QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Corp Ltd

Welspun Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

779
(1.60%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

WELSPUN CORP LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

908.6

34.952,21,692.631,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

130.28

9.791,59,539.483,590.992.8232,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

924.65

18.2993,557.38894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,408.8

88.3764,303.92167.80.111,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

634.35

21.4751,530.91589.290.489,745.65178.72

Welspun Corp: RELATED NEWS

Welspun Partners with Aramco for LSAW Pipe Plant in Saudi Arabia

Welspun Partners with Aramco for LSAW Pipe Plant in Saudi Arabia

17 Jan 2025|11:20 AM

WCL has announced the cooperation at the Aramco IKTVA Forum and Exhibition 2025 conducted for the encouragement of industrial collaboration between the parties.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

Read More
Welspun One to Build India's Largest Warehouse

Welspun One to Build India's Largest Warehouse

27 Nov 2024|03:27 PM

The park was once planned to be 1.2 million square feet in size, requiring an investment of Rs 700 crore.

Read More
Welspun Corp Q2 Net Profit Drops 26%

Welspun Corp Q2 Net Profit Drops 26%

12 Nov 2024|10:02 AM

Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, stood at ₹3,364 crore, an 18.6% decline from the ₹4,059.45 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Welspun Secures ₹1,300 Crore US Orders for Gas Pipeline Projects

Welspun Secures ₹1,300 Crore US Orders for Gas Pipeline Projects

4 Nov 2024|11:50 AM

Welspun plans to execute these orders within FY25 and FY26, reinforcing its presence in both domestic and international markets.

Read More
Welspun Corp Secures ₹2,400 Crore US Order for Gas Pipeline Project

Welspun Corp Secures ₹2,400 Crore US Order for Gas Pipeline Project

1 Oct 2024|01:10 PM

Welspun Corp Ltd stock has gained a total of 91% in the last one year, and almost 30% since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More
Welspun Corp to invest $100 million in US subsidiary

Welspun Corp to invest $100 million in US subsidiary

3 Sep 2024|03:14 PM

This investment will help Welspun expand its leadership position in the US oil and gas segment by diversifying its product portfolio.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

