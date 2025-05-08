iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Welspun Corp Wins ₹1,950 Crore Pipe Orders

8 May 2025 , 05:02 PM

Welspun Corp wins big export order for Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) line pipe and pipe bend coating, strengthening its global presence in pipeline infrastructure business. The company Welspun Corp also won further pipe orders of ₹1,950 crore for its Indian pipe plant, won from February 5, 2025, through May 7, 2025.

With these new orders, Welspun Corp’s consolidated worldwide order book is currently at ₹19,300 crore with a diversified and robust project pipeline geographically. Horizon of execution of the new orders is FY26 and FY27, depicting strong revenue visibility and operating traction in the two subsequent fiscal years.

On the revenue side, Welspun Corp recorded a 127% QoQ surge in net profit at ₹674.7 crore in the Dec 2024 quarter versus ₹297.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company Welspun Corp did register a 23.9% drop in revenue from operations at ₹3,613.5 crore versus ₹4,749.7 crore in the previous year owing largely to reduced execution volumes or project delays. The company’s EBITDA fell 6.1% YoY to ₹434.4 crore during Q3 FY25 from ₹463 crore during Q3 FY24.

While in absolute EBITDA terms the fall has been there, the Welspun Corp’s EBITDA margin has increased to 12% from 9.8% during the corresponding quarter last fiscal, demonstrating better cost control and operating efficiency.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Welspun Corp
  • Welspun Corp news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.