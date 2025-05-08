Welspun Corp Wins ₹1,950 Crore Pipe Orders

Welspun Corp wins big export order for Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) line pipe and pipe bend coating, strengthening its global presence in pipeline infrastructure business. The company Welspun Corp also won further pipe orders of ₹1,950 crore for its Indian pipe plant, won from February 5, 2025, through May 7, 2025.

With these new orders, Welspun Corp’s consolidated worldwide order book is currently at ₹19,300 crore with a diversified and robust project pipeline geographically. Horizon of execution of the new orders is FY26 and FY27, depicting strong revenue visibility and operating traction in the two subsequent fiscal years.

On the revenue side, Welspun Corp recorded a 127% QoQ surge in net profit at ₹674.7 crore in the Dec 2024 quarter versus ₹297.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company Welspun Corp did register a 23.9% drop in revenue from operations at ₹3,613.5 crore versus ₹4,749.7 crore in the previous year owing largely to reduced execution volumes or project delays. The company’s EBITDA fell 6.1% YoY to ₹434.4 crore during Q3 FY25 from ₹463 crore during Q3 FY24.

While in absolute EBITDA terms the fall has been there, the Welspun Corp’s EBITDA margin has increased to 12% from 9.8% during the corresponding quarter last fiscal, demonstrating better cost control and operating efficiency.

