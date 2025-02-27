iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

27 Feb 2025 , 02:24 PM

Welspun One, an integrated fund and management development platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of a ₹1,000 crore co-investment programme. This action aims to underpin the company’s second Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), Fund 2, by offering supplemental liquidity in order to support the acceleration of its project pipeline.

Currently, Fund 2 has a ready pipeline of 5 million sq. ft., which is in the final stages of closure, enabling faster execution and project delivery. With this addition, Welspun One’s overall portfolio will increase to 22 million sq. ft., expected to produce an estimated ₹1,100 crore ($130 million) net operating income when developed.

Fund 2 was opened for subscription in March 2023 with a target to raise a total corpus of ₹2000 crore, which includes a green shoe option for an additional ₹1000 crore to increase the investment capacity.

Acquisition in-line with fund strategy to acquire off-market, high-value warehousing assets given increasing demand from both investors and occupiers in the logistics and industrial sector.

These assets are garnering higher long-run returns than traditional warehousing, as e-commerce sweeps through the economy, supply chain requirements evolve, and tech-enabled logistics solutions see wider adoption.

Driven by accelerated e-commerce adoption amid the pandemic, India’s logistics and industrial (L&I) sector is expected to witness a 15% CAGR through the next two years, crossing the mark of 590 million sq. ft. by 2027, Welspun one says.

In less than eight months post-final close, Welspun One has now fully invested 100% of the capital of Fund 2* in nine Grade A assets underlining the strong confidence entailed by the investors.

The company has launched a co-investment program to meet the growing scale and capital intensity of its investments, targeting commitments of up to ₹1,000 crore, with ₹600 crore already visible. The portfolio is also expected to expand from nine investments to 14 or 15, which will allow it to narrow its investment targets even further.

Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One commented, “The speed with which Fund 2 has been deployed is a testament to the company’s potential for identifying high-value opportunities, deploying capital efficiently, and executing disciplined investments. The co-investment program is consistent with the company’s strategy of capitalizing on large-scale opportunities while maintaining prudent diversification, he said.

Related Tags

  • Alternative Investment Fund
  • Welspun One
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:56 PM
Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:36 PM
Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:24 PM
Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:06 PM
Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|11:12 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.