Welspun Corp Ltd News Today

757
(-2.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM
Welspun One to Build India's Largest Warehouse

The park was once planned to be 1.2 million square feet in size, requiring an investment of Rs 700 crore.

27 Nov 2024|03:27 PM
Welspun Corp Q2 Net Profit Drops 26%

Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, stood at ₹3,364 crore, an 18.6% decline from the ₹4,059.45 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

12 Nov 2024|10:02 AM
Welspun Secures ₹1,300 Crore US Orders for Gas Pipeline Projects

Welspun plans to execute these orders within FY25 and FY26, reinforcing its presence in both domestic and international markets.

4 Nov 2024|11:50 AM
Welspun Corp Secures ₹2,400 Crore US Order for Gas Pipeline Project

Welspun Corp Ltd stock has gained a total of 91% in the last one year, and almost 30% since the beginning of the year.

1 Oct 2024|01:10 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM
Welspun Corp to invest $100 million in US subsidiary

This investment will help Welspun expand its leadership position in the US oil and gas segment by diversifying its product portfolio.

3 Sep 2024|03:14 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM
Welspun Corp's Associate Company Secures ₹525 Crore Contracts

Welspun Corp's associate company EPIC secures ₹525 crore contracts for manufacturing and supplying HSAW pipes.

7 Aug 2024|11:41 AM

