Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement.

Godrej Consumer Products: Inflationary conditions have put pressure on margins. This quarter, sales climbed by mid-single digits. Demand has remained modest in recent months. Palm oil and derivatives prices have risen by 20-30% year on year, impacting the soap category, which accounts for roughly one-third of total independent business. Expect The solo business will experience flat underlying volume growth. GAUM will report its fourth consecutive quarter of solid profitability.

Biocon: The API plant (Site 2) in Bengaluru has received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status. Surveillance inspections were carried out between September 23 and 27, 2024.

Paytm: Issues clarification on selling a stake in Japan’s PayPay to SoftBank for $250 million. The board approved the sale of PayPay’s stock acquisition rights to SoftBank for ₹2,364 crore. This purchase will boost the company’s cash position.

Welspun Corp: Bags two additional orders from the United States for HSAW and coated pipes. The US facility has received about ₹7,000 crore in cumulative orders as of Q3 FY25. The outlook for US markets remains ‘very good’ for the next few years.

Delta Corp: Revises its agreement with Deltin Hotels & Resorts. Delta Penland will be formed by combining the hospitality and real estate businesses. The share entitlement ratio continues at 1:1.

