Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

9 Dec 2024 , 07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement.

Godrej Consumer Products: Inflationary conditions have put pressure on margins. This quarter, sales climbed by mid-single digits. Demand has remained modest in recent months. Palm oil and derivatives prices have risen by 20-30% year on year, impacting the soap category, which accounts for roughly one-third of total independent business. Expect The solo business will experience flat underlying volume growth. GAUM will report its fourth consecutive quarter of solid profitability.

Biocon: The API plant (Site 2) in Bengaluru has received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status. Surveillance inspections were carried out between September 23 and 27, 2024.

Paytm: Issues clarification on selling a stake in Japan’s PayPay to SoftBank for $250 million. The board approved the sale of PayPay’s stock acquisition rights to SoftBank for ₹2,364 crore. This purchase will boost the company’s cash position.

Welspun Corp: Bags two additional orders from the United States for HSAW and coated pipes. The US facility has received about ₹7,000 crore in cumulative orders as of Q3 FY25. The outlook for US markets remains ‘very good’ for the next few years.

Delta Corp: Revises its agreement with Deltin Hotels & Resorts. Delta Penland will be formed by combining the hospitality and real estate businesses. The share entitlement ratio continues at 1:1.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
