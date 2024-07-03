Summary

One 97 Communications Ltd was incorporated as One 97 Communications Private Limited on 22 December 2000. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to One 97 Communications Limited on 12 May 2010. The Company serves as a digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants. The Company offers a digital payments platform for use cases such as money transfers, online and in-store merchant payments and bill payments. It offers commerce and cloud services, such as ticketing and advertising, technology led financial services such as loans, insurance and wealth management, offered through financial partners.During the year 2002-03, the company launched music messaging on mobiles. During the year 2003-04, they launched VAS on landline networks. Also, they launched voice based gaming.During the year 2004-05, the company launched interactive out-dialer services. During the next year, they launched subscription based content services. During the year 2006-07, the company launched enterprise services on the 3030 short code. During the year 2007-08, Oorja Mobile Services Pvt Ltd became the subsidiary of the company, which is engaged in the business of developing, designing, importing, exporting software products and services and developing and providing services in the field of e-commerce, web based or related technology and applications.During the year 2009-10, the company acquired shares in TenCube. Also, they expanded their international operations to Nigeria and Bangladesh. In November 1

Read More