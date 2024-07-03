Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹985
Prev. Close₹982.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹38,729.1
Day's High₹1,000
Day's Low₹970.45
52 Week's High₹1,062.95
52 Week's Low₹310
Book Value₹193.54
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62,170.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.9
63.5
64.9
60.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,275.1
12,223.2
13,647.6
6,924
Net Worth
12,339
12,286.7
13,712.5
6,984.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
3,892.4
2,667.1
3,115.1
yoy growth (%)
45.94
-14.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,907.2
-833.9
-825.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-2,280.7
-1,494.9
-2,510.95
Depreciation
-228.2
-156.8
-143.18
Tax paid
-0.3
-0.2
-0.05
Working capital
1,680.9
3,646.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.94
-14.38
Op profit growth
36.8
-32
EBIT growth
53.47
-40.73
Net profit growth
49.03
-44.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,977.8
7,990.3
4,974.2
2,802.4
3,280.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,977.8
7,990.3
4,974.2
2,802.4
3,280.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
546.9
409.7
290.1
386.3
259.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
VIJAY SHEKHAR SHARMA
Non Executive Director
Ravi Adusumalli
Independent Director
Pallavi Shroff
Independent Director
Ashit Ranjit Lilani
Executive Director & Group CFO
Madhur Deora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL
Independent Director
Gopalasamudram Srinivasaraghavan Sundararajan
Independent Director
Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal
Reports by One 97 Communications Ltd
Summary
One 97 Communications Ltd was incorporated as One 97 Communications Private Limited on 22 December 2000. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to One 97 Communications Limited on 12 May 2010. The Company serves as a digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants. The Company offers a digital payments platform for use cases such as money transfers, online and in-store merchant payments and bill payments. It offers commerce and cloud services, such as ticketing and advertising, technology led financial services such as loans, insurance and wealth management, offered through financial partners.During the year 2002-03, the company launched music messaging on mobiles. During the year 2003-04, they launched VAS on landline networks. Also, they launched voice based gaming.During the year 2004-05, the company launched interactive out-dialer services. During the next year, they launched subscription based content services. During the year 2006-07, the company launched enterprise services on the 3030 short code. During the year 2007-08, Oorja Mobile Services Pvt Ltd became the subsidiary of the company, which is engaged in the business of developing, designing, importing, exporting software products and services and developing and providing services in the field of e-commerce, web based or related technology and applications.During the year 2009-10, the company acquired shares in TenCube. Also, they expanded their international operations to Nigeria and Bangladesh. In November 1
The One 97 Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹975.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of One 97 Communications Ltd is ₹62170.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of One 97 Communications Ltd is 0 and 4.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a One 97 Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of One 97 Communications Ltd is ₹310 and ₹1062.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
One 97 Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.84%, 3 Years at -9.81%, 1 Year at 45.88%, 6 Month at 135.37%, 3 Month at 35.08% and 1 Month at 8.89%.
