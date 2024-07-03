iifl-logo-icon 1
One 97 Communications Ltd Share Price

975.4
(-0.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:59 PM

  • Open985
  • Day's High1,000
  • 52 Wk High1,062.95
  • Prev. Close982.8
  • Day's Low970.45
  • 52 Wk Low 310
  • Turnover (lac)38,729.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value193.54
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62,170.3
  • Div. Yield0
  • Open979.95
  • Day's High1,006.95
  • Spot1,002.35
  • Prev. Close982.55
  • Day's Low974.5
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot650
  • OI(Chg %)-81,250 (-3.01%)
  • Roll Over%4.89
  • Roll Cost1.17
  • Traded Vol.42,51,650 (-24.03%)
One 97 Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

985

Prev. Close

982.8

Turnover(Lac.)

38,729.1

Day's High

1,000

Day's Low

970.45

52 Week's High

1,062.95

52 Week's Low

310

Book Value

193.54

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62,170.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

One 97 Communications Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Aug, 2024

arrow

One 97 Communications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

Paytm Stock Jumps 11% Post NPCI Nod

Paytm Stock Jumps 11% Post NPCI Nod

23 Oct 2024|12:09 PM

After onboarding was delayed earlier in the year in accordance with RBI regulations, this clearance was conveyed via a letter dated October 22, 2024.

Paytm Gets a Zomato Lift

Paytm Gets a Zomato Lift

22 Oct 2024|01:27 PM

In the second quarter of FY 2025, Paytm reported a profit of Rs 930 crore, exceeding forecasts.

Paytm stock jumps ~3% as shares worth ₹328 Crore change hands

Paytm stock jumps ~3% as shares worth ₹328 Crore change hands

26 Sep 2024|03:12 PM

Reports stated that around 47.2 lakh Paytm shares were sold for an average price of ₹701 per share.

Paytm Gains Approval for Downstream Investment, Advances PA Licence

Paytm Gains Approval for Downstream Investment, Advances PA Licence

29 Aug 2024|10:55 AM

The approval is a significant development for PPSL, as it paves the way for the company to move forward with its application for a payment aggregator (PA) licence.

One 97 Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 64.01%

Institutions: 64.01%

Non-Institutions: 35.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

One 97 Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.9

63.5

64.9

60.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,275.1

12,223.2

13,647.6

6,924

Net Worth

12,339

12,286.7

13,712.5

6,984.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

3,892.4

2,667.1

3,115.1

yoy growth (%)

45.94

-14.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,907.2

-833.9

-825.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

-2,280.7

-1,494.9

-2,510.95

Depreciation

-228.2

-156.8

-143.18

Tax paid

-0.3

-0.2

-0.05

Working capital

1,680.9

3,646.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.94

-14.38

Op profit growth

36.8

-32

EBIT growth

53.47

-40.73

Net profit growth

49.03

-44.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,977.8

7,990.3

4,974.2

2,802.4

3,280.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,977.8

7,990.3

4,974.2

2,802.4

3,280.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

546.9

409.7

290.1

386.3

259.9

One 97 Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT One 97 Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

VIJAY SHEKHAR SHARMA

Non Executive Director

Ravi Adusumalli

Independent Director

Pallavi Shroff

Independent Director

Ashit Ranjit Lilani

Executive Director & Group CFO

Madhur Deora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL

Independent Director

Gopalasamudram Srinivasaraghavan Sundararajan

Independent Director

Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by One 97 Communications Ltd

Summary

One 97 Communications Ltd was incorporated as One 97 Communications Private Limited on 22 December 2000. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to One 97 Communications Limited on 12 May 2010. The Company serves as a digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants. The Company offers a digital payments platform for use cases such as money transfers, online and in-store merchant payments and bill payments. It offers commerce and cloud services, such as ticketing and advertising, technology led financial services such as loans, insurance and wealth management, offered through financial partners.During the year 2002-03, the company launched music messaging on mobiles. During the year 2003-04, they launched VAS on landline networks. Also, they launched voice based gaming.During the year 2004-05, the company launched interactive out-dialer services. During the next year, they launched subscription based content services. During the year 2006-07, the company launched enterprise services on the 3030 short code. During the year 2007-08, Oorja Mobile Services Pvt Ltd became the subsidiary of the company, which is engaged in the business of developing, designing, importing, exporting software products and services and developing and providing services in the field of e-commerce, web based or related technology and applications.During the year 2009-10, the company acquired shares in TenCube. Also, they expanded their international operations to Nigeria and Bangladesh. In November 1
Company FAQs

What is the One 97 Communications Ltd share price today?

The One 97 Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹975.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of One 97 Communications Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of One 97 Communications Ltd is ₹62170.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of One 97 Communications Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of One 97 Communications Ltd is 0 and 4.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of One 97 Communications Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a One 97 Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of One 97 Communications Ltd is ₹310 and ₹1062.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of One 97 Communications Ltd?

One 97 Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.84%, 3 Years at -9.81%, 1 Year at 45.88%, 6 Month at 135.37%, 3 Month at 35.08% and 1 Month at 8.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of One 97 Communications Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of One 97 Communications Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 64.02 %
Public - 35.98 %

