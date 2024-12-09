iifl-logo-icon 1
One 97 Communications Ltd News Today

847.7
(-5.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM
Paytm Stock Jumps 11% Post NPCI Nod

After onboarding was delayed earlier in the year in accordance with RBI regulations, this clearance was conveyed via a letter dated October 22, 2024.

23 Oct 2024|12:09 PM
Paytm Gets a Zomato Lift

In the second quarter of FY 2025, Paytm reported a profit of Rs 930 crore, exceeding forecasts.

22 Oct 2024|01:27 PM
Paytm stock jumps ~3% as shares worth ₹328 Crore change hands

Reports stated that around 47.2 lakh Paytm shares were sold for an average price of ₹701 per share.

26 Sep 2024|03:12 PM
Paytm Gains Approval for Downstream Investment, Advances PA Licence

The approval is a significant development for PPSL, as it paves the way for the company to move forward with its application for a payment aggregator (PA) licence.

29 Aug 2024|10:55 AM
Paytm Shares Up on Zomato Deal

Paytm shares jumped 2.5% on the BSE to a day high of Rs 559.65, while Zomato shares increased roughly 1% to Rs 257.80.

28 Aug 2024|11:50 AM
Paytm Shares Surge on SEBI Notice Clarification

This increase occurred following the company's clarification of the SEBI show-cause notice issued to founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

27 Aug 2024|11:29 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM
Sebi Issues Show-Cause Notices to Paytm Founder, Board

According to the offer document, VSS Holdings Trust is fully owned by Sharma.

26 Aug 2024|02:33 PM
Paytm proposes revised remuneration structure for board members

Paytm is also seeking approval for the reappointment of Ravi Chandra Adusumalli, Elevation Capital's Founder and Co-Managing Partner.

22 Aug 2024|03:04 PM

