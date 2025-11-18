iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 18th November 2025

18 Nov 2025 , 06:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Emcure Pharma: Reports suggested that BC Investments is planning to pare about 2% stake in the company in a block deal transaction. The transaction will take place at an indicative floor price of ₹1,296.51 per share. This is a discount of about 7% on the company’s closing price of ₹1,394.10 on NSE.

Tata Power: The business said that its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned a 300 MW DCR-compliant solar project. The project is situated at Karnisar Bhatiyan in Bikaner, Rajasthan. TPREL commented that the project overcame extreme temperatures.

One 97 Communications: The company’s 2% equity is likely to change hands in a block deal through a block deal. The stake will be sold by SAIF III Mauritius, SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital. The deal is expected to generate about ₹1,639.70 Crore. The floor price has been decided as ₹1,281 per share. This is a discount of 3.9% to the last closing price.

Power Grid: The business said that it is planning to raise up to ₹3,800 Crore via a private placement of unsecured taxable bonds. The issue will consist of a base size of ₹1,000 Crore, with a green shoe option of ₹2,800 Crore.

HCLTech: The IT business said that it has collaborated with chipmaker Nvidia and launched an innovation lab in Santa Clara, California. 

