SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,478.2
Prev. Close₹1,478.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹661.82
Day's High₹1,491.9
Day's Low₹1,453.1
52 Week's High₹1,580
52 Week's Low₹1,225
Book Value₹151.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27,751.77
P/E120.58
EPS12.26
Divi. Yield0.13
EBITDA margin slightly declined, down 80 basis points to 20.8% in Q2, reflecting some operational pressures.Read More
The allotment of shares was finalised on July 8, and Emcure Pharma shares were scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 10.Read More
The IPO comprised a mix of fresh equity sale and an offer for sale (OFS).Read More
The categories earmarked for NII and QIB investors received the most subscriptions, at 47.98 and 193.06 times, respectively.Read More
The IPO is priced between Rs 960 and Rs 1008 a share, with buyers able to bid for 14 shares per lot.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
181.15
180.85
180.85
180.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,753.95
1,661.02
1,531.68
2,120.92
Net Worth
1,935.1
1,841.87
1,712.53
2,301.77
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,658.25
5,985.81
5,855.39
6,056.42
5,048.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,658.25
5,985.81
5,855.39
6,056.42
5,048.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.99
45.91
63.47
35.39
82.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
MUKUND KESHAO GURJAR
Whole Time Director
SUNIL RAJNIKANT MEHTA
Managing Director & CEO
SATISH RAMANLAL MEHTA
Chairman & Independent Directo
Berjis M Desai
Whole Time Director
NAMITA VIKAS THAPAR
Independent Director
P S Jayakumar
Independent Director
Vijay Gokhale
Independent Director
Vidya Rajiv Yeravdekar
Non Executive Director
Samonnoi Banerjee
Independent Director
Shailesh Ayyangar
Whole-time Director
SAMIT SATISH MEHTA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
CHETAN RAJENDRA SHARMA
Reports by Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally incorporated as Emcure Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, as a Private Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 16, 1981 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, Maharashtra in Pune on September 18, 2001.Emcure Pharmaceuticals an Indian pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and globally marketing a broadrange of pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic areas. They are a research and development driven company with a differentiated product portfolio that includes orals, injectables and biotherapeutics, which has enabled to reach target markets across over 70 countries, with a strong presence in India, Europe and Canada. In India, they are present across acute and chronic therapeutic areas, and their key therapeutic areas include gynecology, cardiovascular, vitamins, minerals and nutrients, human immunodeficiency virus antivirals, blood-related and oncology/anti-neoplastics. The Company has 13 manufacturing facilities across India. It keeps a strong track record in developing portfolios of differentiated products, including chiral molecules, complex APIs, biologics and novel drug delivery systems. It has a portfolio of 11 chiral molecules, of which 6 have been launched
Read More
The Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1465 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹27751.77 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 120.58 and 9.90 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1225 and ₹1580 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 7.79%, 3 Month at -0.18% and 1 Month at 6.29%.
