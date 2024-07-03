iifl-logo-icon 1
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

1,465
(-0.89%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

  • Open1,478.2
  • Day's High1,491.9
  • 52 Wk High1,580
  • Prev. Close1,478.2
  • Day's Low1,453.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,225
  • Turnover (lac)661.82
  • P/E120.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value151.18
  • EPS12.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27,751.77
  • Div. Yield0.13
No Records Found

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,478.2

Prev. Close

1,478.2

Turnover(Lac.)

661.82

Day's High

1,491.9

Day's Low

1,453.1

52 Week's High

1,580

52 Week's Low

1,225

Book Value

151.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27,751.77

P/E

120.58

EPS

12.26

Divi. Yield

0.13

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Emcure Pharma Posts 38% Profit Growth in Q2

Emcure Pharma Posts 38% Profit Growth in Q2

11 Nov 2024|11:43 AM

EBITDA margin slightly declined, down 80 basis points to 20.8% in Q2, reflecting some operational pressures.

Emcure Pharma Soars 34.8% on NSE at Close

Emcure Pharma Soars 34.8% on NSE at Close

10 Jul 2024|03:39 PM

The allotment of shares was finalised on July 8, and Emcure Pharma shares were scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 10.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Lists at 31% Premium on the Bourses

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Lists at 31% Premium on the Bourses

10 Jul 2024|09:52 AM

The IPO comprised a mix of fresh equity sale and an offer for sale (OFS).

Emcure Pharma IPO Soars: Oversubscribed 66 Times on Day 3

Emcure Pharma IPO Soars: Oversubscribed 66 Times on Day 3

5 Jul 2024|03:59 PM

The categories earmarked for NII and QIB investors received the most subscriptions, at 47.98 and 193.06 times, respectively.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 4.98 times on Day 2

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 4.98 times on Day 2

5 Jul 2024|09:03 AM

The IPO is priced between Rs 960 and Rs 1008 a share, with buyers able to bid for 14 shares per lot.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.23%

Foreign: 0.22%

Indian: 77.85%

Non-Promoter- 6.87%

Institutions: 6.87%

Non-Institutions: 15.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

181.15

180.85

180.85

180.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,753.95

1,661.02

1,531.68

2,120.92

Net Worth

1,935.1

1,841.87

1,712.53

2,301.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,658.25

5,985.81

5,855.39

6,056.42

5,048.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,658.25

5,985.81

5,855.39

6,056.42

5,048.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

56.99

45.91

63.47

35.39

82.31

View Annually Results

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

MUKUND KESHAO GURJAR

Whole Time Director

SUNIL RAJNIKANT MEHTA

Managing Director & CEO

SATISH RAMANLAL MEHTA

Chairman & Independent Directo

Berjis M Desai

Whole Time Director

NAMITA VIKAS THAPAR

Independent Director

P S Jayakumar

Independent Director

Vijay Gokhale

Independent Director

Vidya Rajiv Yeravdekar

Non Executive Director

Samonnoi Banerjee

Independent Director

Shailesh Ayyangar

Whole-time Director

SAMIT SATISH MEHTA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

CHETAN RAJENDRA SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally incorporated as Emcure Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, as a Private Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 16, 1981 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, Maharashtra in Pune on September 18, 2001.Emcure Pharmaceuticals an Indian pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and globally marketing a broadrange of pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic areas. They are a research and development driven company with a differentiated product portfolio that includes orals, injectables and biotherapeutics, which has enabled to reach target markets across over 70 countries, with a strong presence in India, Europe and Canada. In India, they are present across acute and chronic therapeutic areas, and their key therapeutic areas include gynecology, cardiovascular, vitamins, minerals and nutrients, human immunodeficiency virus antivirals, blood-related and oncology/anti-neoplastics. The Company has 13 manufacturing facilities across India. It keeps a strong track record in developing portfolios of differentiated products, including chiral molecules, complex APIs, biologics and novel drug delivery systems. It has a portfolio of 11 chiral molecules, of which 6 have been launched
Company FAQs

What is the Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1465 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹27751.77 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 120.58 and 9.90 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1225 and ₹1580 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 7.79%, 3 Month at -0.18% and 1 Month at 6.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 78.08 %
Institutions - 6.87 %
Public - 15.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

