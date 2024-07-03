Summary

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally incorporated as Emcure Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, as a Private Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 16, 1981 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, Maharashtra in Pune on September 18, 2001.Emcure Pharmaceuticals an Indian pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and globally marketing a broadrange of pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic areas. They are a research and development driven company with a differentiated product portfolio that includes orals, injectables and biotherapeutics, which has enabled to reach target markets across over 70 countries, with a strong presence in India, Europe and Canada. In India, they are present across acute and chronic therapeutic areas, and their key therapeutic areas include gynecology, cardiovascular, vitamins, minerals and nutrients, human immunodeficiency virus antivirals, blood-related and oncology/anti-neoplastics. The Company has 13 manufacturing facilities across India. It keeps a strong track record in developing portfolios of differentiated products, including chiral molecules, complex APIs, biologics and novel drug delivery systems. It has a portfolio of 11 chiral molecules, of which 6 have been launched

