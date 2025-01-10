To the Members of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Holding Company") and its subsidiaries (Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the consolidated statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the consolidated financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements of such subsidiaries as were audited by the other auditors, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the consolidated state of affairs of the Group as at 31 March 2024, of its consolidated profit and other comprehensive income, consolidated changes in equity and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in terms of the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the relevant provisions of the Act, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us along with the consideration of reports of the other auditors referred to in paragraph (a) of the "Other Matters" section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

The Holding Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated financial statements in term of the requirements of the Act that give a true and fair view of the consolidated state of affairs, consolidated profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated cash flows of the Group in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. The respective Management and Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of each company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; the selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from

material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements by the Management and Board of Directors of the Holding Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for assessing the ability of each company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of each company.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of consolidated financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of such entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the

. independent auditors. For the other entities included in the consolidated financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction,

supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. Our responsibilities in this regard are further described in paragraph (a) of the section titled "Other Matters" in this audit report.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Holding Company and such other entities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

a. We did not audit the financial statements / financial information of 17 subsidiaries, whose financial statements/financial information reflects total assets (before consolidation adjustments) of Rs. 35,772.75 million as at 31 March 2024, total revenues (before consolidation adjustments) of Rs. 27,299.38 million and net cash flows (net) (before consolidation adjustments) amounting to Rs. 671.26 million for the year ended on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements. These financial statements / financial information have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries, and our report in terms of sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

All of these subsidiaries are located outside India whose financial statements and other financial information have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries and which have been audited by other auditors under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in their respective countries. The Holding Companys management has converted the financial statements/financial information of such subsidiaries located outside India from accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries to accounting principles generally accepted in India. We have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Holding Companys management. Our opinion in so far as it relates to the balances and affairs of such subsidiaries located outside India is based on the reports of other auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Holding Company and audited by us.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors.

b. The financial statements/financial information of 3 subsidiaries, whose financial statements/financial information reflects total assets (before consolidation adjustments) of Rs. 629.92 million as at 31 March 2024, total revenues (before consolidation adjustments) of Rs. 1,083.09 million and net cash out flows (net) (before consolidation adjustments) amounting to Rs. 36.89 million for the year ended on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements, have not been audited either by us or by other auditors. These unaudited financial statements/unaudited financial information have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries, and our report in terms of sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries, is based solely on such unaudited financial statements / financial information. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, these financial statements/this financial information are not material to the Group.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified In respect of this matter with respect to the financial

stalements/financial information certified by the Management.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The consolidated balance sheet, the consolidated statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Holding Company as on 31 March 2024, received on 01 April 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company and our reports on the subsidiary companies incorporated in India, none of the directors of the Group companies incorporated in India are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. the modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements of the subsidiaries, as noted in the "Other Matters" paragraph:

a. The consolidated financial statements disclose the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on the consolidated financial position of the Group. Refer Note 44 to the consolidated financial statements.

b. The Group did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended 31 March 2024.

c. There are no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India during the year ended 31 March 2024.

d (i) The respective management of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us that,

to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 62(vi) to the consolidated financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or any of such subsidiary companies to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Holding Company or any of such subsidiary companies ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The respective management of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 62(vii) to the consolidated financial statements, no funds have been received by the Holding Company or any of such subsidiary companies from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Holding Company or any of such subsidiary companies shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate In the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. With reference to the dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company incorporated in India:

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Holding Company and one of its subsidiary which is a Company incorporated in India, during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

The final dividend paid by the Holding Company and one of its subsidiary which is a Company incorporated in India, during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it apples to payment of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Holding Company and its subsidiary incorporated in India have used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

i. In case of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining all books of accounts.

ii. In case of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies incorpotated in India, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled for certain fields and tables at the application layer of the accounting software used for maintaining books of accounts relating to Revenue and Receivables, Inventory, Property, plant and equipments, Purchase and payables.

C. With respect to the matter to be Included In the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the remuneration paid/payable during the current year by the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies in India to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid/payable to any director by the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies in India is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 reports of the companies incorporated in India and included in the consolidated financial statements.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the consolidated financial statements of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid consolidated financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In conjunction with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Holding Company") as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Holding Company and such companies incorporated in India under the Act which are its subsidiary companies, as of that date.

In our opinion the Holding Company and such companies incorporated in India which are its subsidiary companies, have, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by such companies considering the essential components of such internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

The respective Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the respective company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of intornal financial oontrolc with roforcncc to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.