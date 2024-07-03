Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally incorporated as Emcure Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, as a Private Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 16, 1981 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, Maharashtra in Pune on September 18, 2001.Emcure Pharmaceuticals an Indian pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and globally marketing a broadrange of pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic areas. They are a research and development driven company with a differentiated product portfolio that includes orals, injectables and biotherapeutics, which has enabled to reach target markets across over 70 countries, with a strong presence in India, Europe and Canada. In India, they are present across acute and chronic therapeutic areas, and their key therapeutic areas include gynecology, cardiovascular, vitamins, minerals and nutrients, human immunodeficiency virus antivirals, blood-related and oncology/anti-neoplastics. The Company has 13 manufacturing facilities across India. It keeps a strong track record in developing portfolios of differentiated products, including chiral molecules, complex APIs, biologics and novel drug delivery systems. It has a portfolio of 11 chiral molecules, of which 6 have been launched so far.In year 1999, Lasor Drugs Limited was amalgamated with the Company. Thereafter, Emcure Laboratories Private Limited., Lasor Laboratories Limited, Lasor Remedies Limited, Nucron Pharmaceuticals Limited and Hiraral Mehta Sales Private Limited were amalgamated with Company during the period 2001. The Company established facility in Kurkumbh in 2006 and then started operations of injectables facility in Hinjawadi. The facility established by Companys Subsidiary, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited at Hinjawadi became operational.The Company started operations in solid orals at facility in Jammu in 2009. During 2012, it acquired rights of BiCNUr, a branded oncology product prescribed for treatment of brain tumors, multiple myeloma, Hodgkins disease and non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Through Subsidiary, Zuventus Healthcare Limited, a manufacturing facility was established in Bengaluru in year 2017 and finally, the Company received licence to work a factory at Sanand, Gujarat in 2018. The subsidiary, Tillomed France S.A.S., was incorporated in France in 2018. The Subsidiary, Emcure Pharma Chile SpA, was incorporated in Chile in 2020. The Company has a portfolio of six commercialized and in-house manufactured biologics and biologics brands, Elaxim, Tenectase and Hamsyl, each launched into domestic market for the Financial Year 2021. The Company launched biosimilar for Tenecteplase,commonly used for acute myocardial infraction, and the biosimilar for Pegylated-asparaginase, commonly used for treating patients with leukemia. It hold the global patent for use of Tenectaplase to treat Acute Ischemic Stroke as a second indication in 2021 and Emcure Pharma Philippines Inc., incorporated in Philippines in 2021-22. Tillomed Malta Ltd, was incorporated in Malta in 2022-23. In July 2024, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of issuing 19,375,070 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1952.02 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 7,946,231 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 800 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 11,428,839 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1152.02 Crore.