Emcure Set to Acquire Remaining Stake in Zuventus for ₹724.9 Crore

21 Jun 2025 , 08:00 PM

Emcure Pharmaceuticals is moving to take full control of Zuventus Healthcare by buying out the remaining minority stake for ₹724.9 crore. The company already owns nearly 80% of Zuventus and now plans to acquire the final 20.42% held by other shareholders.

According to Emcure, the deal was cleared by its board and will be settled in cash. The payments may happen in one or more parts, depending on the closure timeline. Once completed, Zuventus will become a wholly owned subsidiary a move that’s expected to help Emcure better align its domestic operations.

The closing is expected sometime during the July to September quarter of FY26, subject to completion of the required formalities. While the price tag of ₹724.9 crore might seem steep, Emcure believes the acquisition makes sense strategically.

The company called India a key market and said the move would allow it to consolidate Zuventus fully in financial and operational terms. With complete control, Emcure aims to create stronger synergies across its domestic portfolio and unlock long-term value.

No further details were shared about how the valuation was determined, but the company confirmed that the entire amount would be paid based on a formal assessment. The acquisition reflects Emcure’s ongoing push to streamline its presence in India’s pharmaceutical sector and strengthen its base in a highly competitive market.

