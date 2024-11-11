Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Reports on the aforesaid Results as issued by B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Auditors of the Company, enclosed as Annexure A. Press Release outlining key updates on the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, is also enclosed herewith as Annexure B. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)