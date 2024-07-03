Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,001.98
1,815.14
1,771.36
1,667.64
1,663.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,001.98
1,815.14
1,771.36
1,667.64
1,663.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.65
23.44
11.74
28.94
1.33
Total Income
2,037.64
1,838.58
1,783.1
1,696.58
1,664.42
Total Expenditure
1,621.11
1,478.82
1,460.14
1,380.59
1,337.18
PBIDT
416.53
359.76
322.95
316
327.24
Interest
46.22
58.76
65.49
60.65
58.94
PBDT
370.31
301
257.47
255.35
268.3
Depreciation
96.9
93.59
90.56
84.39
70.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
79.8
61.87
28.69
75.65
46.38
Deferred Tax
-7.94
-7.05
17.2
-24.45
5.81
Reported Profit After Tax
201.55
152.59
121.02
119.76
145.84
Minority Interest After NP
6.98
8.51
5.85
6.3
6.68
Net Profit after Minority Interest
194.57
144.08
115.17
113.45
139.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.1
-6.66
-2.31
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
194.57
144.08
115.27
120.11
141.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.23
7.95
6.36
6.26
7.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
189.1
181.15
181.15
181.15
180.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.8
19.81
18.23
18.94
19.67
PBDTM(%)
18.49
16.58
14.53
15.31
16.13
PATM(%)
10.06
8.4
6.83
7.18
8.76
EBITDA margin slightly declined, down 80 basis points to 20.8% in Q2, reflecting some operational pressures.Read More
The allotment of shares was finalised on July 8, and Emcure Pharma shares were scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 10.Read More
The IPO comprised a mix of fresh equity sale and an offer for sale (OFS).Read More
The categories earmarked for NII and QIB investors received the most subscriptions, at 47.98 and 193.06 times, respectively.Read More
The IPO is priced between Rs 960 and Rs 1008 a share, with buyers able to bid for 14 shares per lot.Read More
According to BSE data, the initial share sale attracted bids for 1,80,40,960 shares, with 1,37,03,538 shares on offer.Read More
