BC Investments to pare 2% stake in Emcure Pharma via block deal

Reports suggest that BC Investment (Bain Capital) is planning to offload up to 2% stake in pharmaceutical company Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited. This transaction will take place through a block deal. As per the company, the indicative floor price of the block deal is ₹1,296.51 per share.

The price stated is a discount of about 7% to Emcure Pharma’s closing price of ₹1,394.10 on the NSE on November 17, 2025. Hence, the block deal value aggregates to ₹493 Crore.

Shares offloaded through this transaction will be under a 90-day lock-in period for further sale. As of Q2 2025, BC Asia held about a 6.30% stake in Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

For the quarter ended September 2025, Emcure Pharma registered a 25.10% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹243 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted a net profit of ₹194 Crore.

The business said that revenue from operations for the quarter jumped about 13.40% y-o-y to ₹2,269.80 Crore in Q2 FY26 as compared to ₹2,001.90 Crore in Q2 FY25.

The business registered an EBITDA growth of 25% to ₹475.40 Crore. In the same quarter of previous fiscal, the business posted an EBITDA of ₹380.30 Crore.

