Novo Nordisk Expands Obesity-Care Reach in India with Emcure Pharma Collaboration

Novo Nordisk India has partnered with Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to launch Poviztra®. This is a second brand of Wegovy® (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg), in a move aimed at expanding access to its anti-obesity therapy across the country.

The collaboration gives Emcure exclusive rights to distribute and commercialise semaglutide for chronic weight management in India. This move marks the first such partnership between the Danish healthcare major and an Indian pharmaceutical company.

Emcure will oversee the marketing, distribution, and commercial rollout of Poviztra® under the agreement. The partnership is expected to deepen Novo Nordisk’s reach beyond major cities. Thereby, extending availability to pharmacies and patients in smaller towns and semi-urban regions.

Second Brand to Deepen Market Access

Poviztra® will operate as a second brand of Wegovy®. Novo Nordisk introduced this in India in June 2025. Both use semaglutide 2.4 mg, a once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist that helps regulate appetite and calorie intake. This results in sustained weight loss.

Clinical trials under Novo Nordisk’s global STEP and SELECT programmes showed that one in three participants using semaglutide experienced over 20% weight reduction. The molecule has also demonstrated benefits in reducing cardiovascular risks among overweight and obese adults.

Through Poviztra®, Novo Nordisk aims to ensure uninterrupted availability of semaglutide-based therapy in India, where obesity treatment through medical intervention remains in its early stages.

Expanding Obesity Care

Jay Thyagarajan, Senior Vice President, Region APAC, Novo Nordisk, said the collaboration underscores the company’s long-term commitment to addressing India’s growing obesity burden.

“Obesity is a serious chronic condition that affects millions of people in India. After introducing Wegovy® earlier this year, our partnership with Emcure will help make effective, evidence-based treatment accessible to more patients,” he said.

Thyagarajan added that the alliance combines Novo Nordisk’s expertise in GLP-1 therapies with Emcure’s strong domestic network, creating a broader platform for obesity care in India.

Emcure to Drive Wider Reach

Satish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said the company is proud to collaborate with Novo Nordisk in introducing the world’s most trusted GLP-1-based weight-loss molecule to Indian patients.“With our wide geographical reach and understanding of India’s healthcare needs, we aim to make Poviztra® available to patients across all regions, including smaller towns where access remains limited,” Mehta said.

Emcure’s field force and retail network are expected to help extend the product’s availability beyond metro cities, enabling broader access to obesity management therapy in Tier-II and Tier-III markets.

Semaglutide’s Global Experience

Semaglutide has been in clinical use for nearly a decade first in diabetes care and later for obesity management. Novo Nordisk said the molecule has over 38 million patient-years of global experience, supported by extensive data confirming its long-term efficacy and safety.

With Poviztra®’s launch, Novo Nordisk and Emcure aim to address rising demand for clinically supervised weight-loss treatments in India, where awareness about obesity as a chronic disease is steadily growing.

Rising Obesity Burden

India is witnessing a sharp increase in obesity rates. Estimates suggest that around 254 million Indians are affected by generalised obesity, while another 351 million face abdominal obesity. The condition has been linked to over 230 health complications, including cardiovascular diseases, fatty liver, and kidney disorders.

Experts point out that obesity in India is multifactorial driven by genetics, urban lifestyles, and dietary changes making it a chronic medical issue that requires long-term management rather than short-term lifestyle fixes.

Therapy Indication

Poviztra®/Wegovy® (semaglutide 2.4 mg) is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for adults with:

BMI ≥ 30 kg/m² (obesity), or

BMI ≥ 27 kg/m² (overweight) with at least one weight-related condition.

It also helps reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with obesity or overweight and established heart disease. The drug is administered once a week using a pre-filled pen device, available in five dose strengths up to 2.4 mg.

Strengthening India’s Obesity-Care Market

Industry experts see the Novo Nordisk–Emcure partnership as a key milestone in India’s evolving obesity-care market. A dual-brand strategy through Wegovy® and Poviztra® is expected to enhance supply reliability, improve availability, and support affordability amid rising global demand for semaglutide-based treatments.

With Poviztra® entering the Indian market, Novo Nordisk and Emcure aim to broaden access to modern, medically supervised obesity therapies, bringing evidence-backed weight management solutions closer to millions struggling with obesity across the country.

