Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3,817.12

3,439

3,219.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,817.12

3,439

3,219.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

59.1

40.68

16.31

Total Income

3,876.22

3,479.68

3,235.56

Total Expenditure

3,099.93

2,840.73

2,597.73

PBIDT

776.28

638.95

637.83

Interest

104.98

126.13

111.01

PBDT

671.3

512.82

526.82

Depreciation

190.49

174.96

137.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

141.67

104.34

105.3

Deferred Tax

-15

-7.26

-2.73

Reported Profit After Tax

354.14

240.77

286.8

Minority Interest After NP

15.49

12.15

17.24

Net Profit after Minority Interest

338.65

228.62

269.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-6.8

-2.29

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

338.65

235.42

271.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

18.33

12.62

14.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

189.1

181.15

180.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.33

18.57

19.81

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

PATM(%)

9.27

7

8.9

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Related NEWS

Emcure Pharma Posts 38% Profit Growth in Q2

Emcure Pharma Posts 38% Profit Growth in Q2

11 Nov 2024|11:43 AM

EBITDA margin slightly declined, down 80 basis points to 20.8% in Q2, reflecting some operational pressures.

Emcure Pharma Soars 34.8% on NSE at Close

Emcure Pharma Soars 34.8% on NSE at Close

10 Jul 2024|03:39 PM

The allotment of shares was finalised on July 8, and Emcure Pharma shares were scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 10.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Lists at 31% Premium on the Bourses

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Lists at 31% Premium on the Bourses

10 Jul 2024|09:52 AM

The IPO comprised a mix of fresh equity sale and an offer for sale (OFS).

Emcure Pharma IPO Soars: Oversubscribed 66 Times on Day 3

Emcure Pharma IPO Soars: Oversubscribed 66 Times on Day 3

5 Jul 2024|03:59 PM

The categories earmarked for NII and QIB investors received the most subscriptions, at 47.98 and 193.06 times, respectively.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 4.98 times on Day 2

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 4.98 times on Day 2

5 Jul 2024|09:03 AM

The IPO is priced between Rs 960 and Rs 1008 a share, with buyers able to bid for 14 shares per lot.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO Subscribed 1.32 times

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO Subscribed 1.32 times

4 Jul 2024|08:40 AM

According to BSE data, the initial share sale attracted bids for 1,80,40,960 shares, with 1,37,03,538 shares on offer.

QUICKLINKS FOR Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

