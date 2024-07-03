iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Power Company Ltd Share Price

378.65
(-4.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

  • Open397
  • Day's High397
  • 52 Wk High494.85
  • Prev. Close396.65
  • Day's Low377
  • 52 Wk Low 326.8
  • Turnover (lac)44,230.64
  • P/E40.64
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value52.81
  • EPS9.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,20,991.53
  • Div. Yield0.5
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Tata Power Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

397

Prev. Close

396.65

Turnover(Lac.)

44,230.64

Day's High

397

Day's Low

377

52 Week's High

494.85

52 Week's Low

326.8

Book Value

52.81

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,20,991.53

P/E

40.64

EPS

9.76

Divi. Yield

0.5

Tata Power Company Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 04 Jul, 2024

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

Tata Power Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tata Power inks pact with ADB for $4.25 Billion clean energy

22 Nov 2024|12:18 PM

The agreement focuses on projects like the 966 MW Solar Wind Hybrid and Pumped Hydro Storage projects, as well as initiatives in energy transition.

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Tata Power Partners with DGPC to Develop 5,000 MW Clean Energy in Bhutan

21 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The collaboration is backed by the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India, marking the largest clean energy partnership between two leading power companies in Asia.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

Tata Power Company’s Q2 net profit jumps ~6% to ₹927 Crore

4 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

Tata Power reported a solar EPC order book of ₹15,900 Crore in Q2.

Tata Power Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.85%

Non-Promoter- 26.12%

Institutions: 26.12%

Non-Institutions: 27.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tata Power Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

319.56

319.56

319.56

1,819.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,468.1

13,380.03

10,560.24

8,058.51

Net Worth

15,787.66

13,699.59

10,879.8

9,878.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11,107.93

6,180.59

7,726.39

7,536.59

yoy growth (%)

79.72

-20

2.51

8.84

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-737.59

-649.07

-610.71

-596.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,211.34

878.28

1,308.28

1,428.8

Depreciation

-1,134.23

-668.89

-685.75

-663.21

Tax paid

492.96

-100.97

207.82

165.82

Working capital

514.95

-2,589.43

403.9

1,774.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.72

-20

2.51

8.84

Op profit growth

-14.83

-37.81

12.63

15.25

EBIT growth

41.85

-14.95

-1.45

8.32

Net profit growth

202.01

522.09

-104.7

-892.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

61,448.9

55,109.08

42,815.67

32,703.31

29,136.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

61,448.9

55,109.08

42,815.67

32,703.31

29,136.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3,367.78

5,561.53

3,003.75

1,848.65

2,282.67

Tata Power Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tata Power Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Chandrasekaran

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anjali Bansal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vibha Padalkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Bhandarkar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Saurabh Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

ASHOK SINHA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajiv Mehrishi

Managing Director & CEO

PRAVEER SINHA

Independent Director

Tarun Bajaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vispi Sarosh Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Power Company Ltd

Summary

Tata Power Company Limited is Indias largest integrated private power company, with a significant international presence. The Company was amongst the pioneers in generation of electricity in India more than a century ago. The Company has an installed generation capacity of 6,075 MW in India and a presence in all the segments of the power sector viz. Generation (thermal and hydro), Transmission and Distribution.The Company is present across the entire value chain of power business viz. Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Power Trading, Power Services, Coal Mines and Logistics, Solar PV manufacturing and associated Engineering, Procurement and Construction services (EPC), Consumer facing businesses such as solar rooftop, solar pumps, EV charging, home automation and microgrid. The Company has presence in all the segments of power sector, viz. Fuel & Logistics, Generation (thermal, hydro, solar and wind), Transmission, Distribution and Trading. It has successful public-private partnerships in Generation, Transmission and Distribution in India namely Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited with Delhi Government for distribution in North Delhi, Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi and Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,725 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is one of the largest renewable energy players in India and has developed the countrys fir
Company FAQs

What is the Tata Power Company Ltd share price today?

The Tata Power Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹378.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Power Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Power Company Ltd is ₹120991.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Power Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Power Company Ltd is 40.64 and 7.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Power Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Power Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Power Company Ltd is ₹326.8 and ₹494.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Power Company Ltd?

Tata Power Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.02%, 3 Years at 21.09%, 1 Year at 21.41%, 6 Month at -8.57%, 3 Month at -15.93% and 1 Month at -7.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Power Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Power Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.86 %
Institutions - 26.13 %
Public - 27.02 %

