SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹397
Prev. Close₹396.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹44,230.64
Day's High₹397
Day's Low₹377
52 Week's High₹494.85
52 Week's Low₹326.8
Book Value₹52.81
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,20,991.53
P/E40.64
EPS9.76
Divi. Yield0.5
The agreement focuses on projects like the 966 MW Solar Wind Hybrid and Pumped Hydro Storage projects, as well as initiatives in energy transition.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.
The collaboration is backed by the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India, marking the largest clean energy partnership between two leading power companies in Asia.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's, etc.
Tata Power reported a solar EPC order book of ₹15,900 Crore in Q2.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
319.56
319.56
319.56
1,819.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15,468.1
13,380.03
10,560.24
8,058.51
Net Worth
15,787.66
13,699.59
10,879.8
9,878.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11,107.93
6,180.59
7,726.39
7,536.59
yoy growth (%)
79.72
-20
2.51
8.84
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-737.59
-649.07
-610.71
-596.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,211.34
878.28
1,308.28
1,428.8
Depreciation
-1,134.23
-668.89
-685.75
-663.21
Tax paid
492.96
-100.97
207.82
165.82
Working capital
514.95
-2,589.43
403.9
1,774.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.72
-20
2.51
8.84
Op profit growth
-14.83
-37.81
12.63
15.25
EBIT growth
41.85
-14.95
-1.45
8.32
Net profit growth
202.01
522.09
-104.7
-892.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
61,448.9
55,109.08
42,815.67
32,703.31
29,136.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
61,448.9
55,109.08
42,815.67
32,703.31
29,136.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3,367.78
5,561.53
3,003.75
1,848.65
2,282.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Chandrasekaran
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anjali Bansal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vibha Padalkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Bhandarkar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Saurabh Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
ASHOK SINHA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajiv Mehrishi
Managing Director & CEO
PRAVEER SINHA
Independent Director
Tarun Bajaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vispi Sarosh Patel
Reports by Tata Power Company Ltd
Summary
Summary

Tata Power Company Limited is Indias largest integrated private power company, with a significant international presence. The Company was amongst the pioneers in generation of electricity in India more than a century ago. The Company has an installed generation capacity of 6,075 MW in India and a presence in all the segments of the power sector viz. Generation (thermal and hydro), Transmission and Distribution.The Company is present across the entire value chain of power business viz. Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Power Trading, Power Services, Coal Mines and Logistics, Solar PV manufacturing and associated Engineering, Procurement and Construction services (EPC), Consumer facing businesses such as solar rooftop, solar pumps, EV charging, home automation and microgrid. The Company has presence in all the segments of power sector, viz. Fuel & Logistics, Generation (thermal, hydro, solar and wind), Transmission, Distribution and Trading. It has successful public-private partnerships in Generation, Transmission and Distribution in India namely Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited with Delhi Government for distribution in North Delhi, Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi and Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,725 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is one of the largest renewable energy players in India and has developed the countrys fir
Read More
The Tata Power Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹378.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Power Company Ltd is ₹120991.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tata Power Company Ltd is 40.64 and 7.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Power Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Power Company Ltd is ₹326.8 and ₹494.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tata Power Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.02%, 3 Years at 21.09%, 1 Year at 21.41%, 6 Month at -8.57%, 3 Month at -15.93% and 1 Month at -7.44%.
