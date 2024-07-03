Summary

Tata Power Company Limited is Indias largest integrated private power company, with a significant international presence. The Company was amongst the pioneers in generation of electricity in India more than a century ago. The Company has an installed generation capacity of 6,075 MW in India and a presence in all the segments of the power sector viz. Generation (thermal and hydro), Transmission and Distribution.The Company is present across the entire value chain of power business viz. Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Power Trading, Power Services, Coal Mines and Logistics, Solar PV manufacturing and associated Engineering, Procurement and Construction services (EPC), Consumer facing businesses such as solar rooftop, solar pumps, EV charging, home automation and microgrid. The Company has presence in all the segments of power sector, viz. Fuel & Logistics, Generation (thermal, hydro, solar and wind), Transmission, Distribution and Trading. It has successful public-private partnerships in Generation, Transmission and Distribution in India namely Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited with Delhi Government for distribution in North Delhi, Powerlinks Transmission Ltd. with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi and Maithon Power Ltd. with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1,725 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is one of the largest renewable energy players in India and has developed the countrys fir

