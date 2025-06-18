Top Stocks for Today - 18th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hindustan Zinc: The company said that its promoter Vedanta is planning to offload shares worth up to ₹7,500 Crore in Hindustan Zinc. The transaction is expected to take place through block deals. The reports stated that this share sale shall be offered at a discount of 10% on its last closing price. DAM Capital and Citi are the brokers to this transaction.

UGRO Capital: The company informed that it is planning to acquire 100% stake in Profectus Capital for transaction value of ₹1,400 Crore in all cash-deal. With this acquisition, the company plans to strengthen its position in the secured MSME segment. The transaction is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. It expects to close the deal within the next two to three months.

Polycab India: The company said that it has executed a contract worth ₹6,447.54 Crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Polycab shall act as the project implementation agency (PIA) for the BharatNet project in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

Ola Electric Mobility: The business announced that it is rolling out a 0% commission model nationwide. Under this model, the drivers would be able to keep 100% of their fare earnings. This initiative is applicable to all categories including autos, bikes, and cabs, – with no ride or income limits.

Tata Power: The business launched affordable rooftop solar solutions in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. This launch aims to make clean energy accessible for households in the state.

