Ugro Capital Ltd Share Price

231.64
(-0.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open233.36
  • Day's High235.59
  • 52 Wk High317
  • Prev. Close232.75
  • Day's Low226.01
  • 52 Wk Low 213
  • Turnover (lac)254.21
  • P/E16.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value162.01
  • EPS14.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,154.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ugro Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

233.36

Prev. Close

232.75

Turnover(Lac.)

254.21

Day's High

235.59

Day's Low

226.01

52 Week's High

317

52 Week's Low

213

Book Value

162.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,154.12

P/E

16.49

EPS

14.1

Divi. Yield

0

Ugro Capital Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 May, 2024

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Ugro Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ugro Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.23%

Non-Promoter- 23.20%

Institutions: 23.19%

Non-Institutions: 73.24%

Custodian: 1.33%

Share Price

Ugro Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

91.59

69.32

70.56

70.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,346.77

914.72

896

881.91

Net Worth

1,438.36

984.04

966.56

952.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-154.31

86.18

210.04

-7.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Ugro Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ugro Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Satyananda Mishra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Karupasamy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chetan Gupta

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Shachindra Nath

Independent Director

HEMANT BHARGAVA

Independent Director

Karnam Sekar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Satish Kumar Chelladurai

Nominee

Rohit Goyal

Nominee

SURESH ESHWARA PRABHALA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ugro Capital Ltd

Summary

Ugro Capital Limited (formerly known Chokhani Securities Limited) is a systemically important non-deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-SI). The Company was registered effective from March 11, 1998 and is engaged in the business of lending and primarily deals in financing MSME sector with focus on Healthcare, Education, Chemicals, Food Processing/FMCG, Hospitality, Electrical Equipment & Components, Auto Components and Light Engineering segments.In the year 2003, the company made an application for obtaining trading cum clearing membership of National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), Mumbai.The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide order dated 13th June 2019 had approved the Scheme of Arrangementbetween Asia Pragati Capfin Private Limited (APCPL) and UGRO Capital Limited (the Company) from the appointed date, 1st April 2018. Resultantly, the lending business of APCPL was transferred to the Company and accordingly the Scheme was effective from 30th June 2019. Through the said Scheme, the Company has allotted 1,35,65,891 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the shareholders of APCPL on 30th July, 2019.
Company FAQs

What is the Ugro Capital Ltd share price today?

The Ugro Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹231.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ugro Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ugro Capital Ltd is ₹2154.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ugro Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ugro Capital Ltd is 16.49 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ugro Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ugro Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ugro Capital Ltd is ₹213 and ₹317 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ugro Capital Ltd?

Ugro Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.24%, 3 Years at 5.67%, 1 Year at -14.87%, 6 Month at -15.76%, 3 Month at -5.14% and 1 Month at -3.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ugro Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ugro Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.23 %
Institutions - 23.19 %
Public - 73.25 %

