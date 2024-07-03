SectorFinance
Open₹233.36
Prev. Close₹232.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹254.21
Day's High₹235.59
Day's Low₹226.01
52 Week's High₹317
52 Week's Low₹213
Book Value₹162.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,154.12
P/E16.49
EPS14.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.59
69.32
70.56
70.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,346.77
914.72
896
881.91
Net Worth
1,438.36
984.04
966.56
952.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-154.31
86.18
210.04
-7.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Satyananda Mishra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Karupasamy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chetan Gupta
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Shachindra Nath
Independent Director
HEMANT BHARGAVA
Independent Director
Karnam Sekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Satish Kumar Chelladurai
Nominee
Rohit Goyal
Nominee
SURESH ESHWARA PRABHALA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ugro Capital Ltd
Summary
Ugro Capital Limited (formerly known Chokhani Securities Limited) is a systemically important non-deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-SI). The Company was registered effective from March 11, 1998 and is engaged in the business of lending and primarily deals in financing MSME sector with focus on Healthcare, Education, Chemicals, Food Processing/FMCG, Hospitality, Electrical Equipment & Components, Auto Components and Light Engineering segments.In the year 2003, the company made an application for obtaining trading cum clearing membership of National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), Mumbai.The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide order dated 13th June 2019 had approved the Scheme of Arrangementbetween Asia Pragati Capfin Private Limited (APCPL) and UGRO Capital Limited (the Company) from the appointed date, 1st April 2018. Resultantly, the lending business of APCPL was transferred to the Company and accordingly the Scheme was effective from 30th June 2019. Through the said Scheme, the Company has allotted 1,35,65,891 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the shareholders of APCPL on 30th July, 2019.
Read More
The Ugro Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹231.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ugro Capital Ltd is ₹2154.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ugro Capital Ltd is 16.49 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ugro Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ugro Capital Ltd is ₹213 and ₹317 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ugro Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.24%, 3 Years at 5.67%, 1 Year at -14.87%, 6 Month at -15.76%, 3 Month at -5.14% and 1 Month at -3.16%.
