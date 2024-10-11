Ugro Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.59
69.32
70.56
70.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,346.77
914.72
896
881.91
Net Worth
1,438.36
984.04
966.56
952.44
Minority Interest
Debt
4,653.25
3,148.93
1,802.24
765.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
186.35
99.13
28.48
10.39
Total Liabilities
6,277.96
4,232.1
2,797.28
1,728.53
Fixed Assets
129.86
99.19
61.6
40.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
59.19
60.11
69.44
55.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
189.31
124.61
72.3
53.32
Networking Capital
12.51
-69.98
-45.51
167.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
200.89
102.64
40.58
204.47
Sundry Creditors
-12.7
-13.15
-6.67
-2.18
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-175.68
-159.47
-79.42
-34.47
Cash
454.88
211.81
188.35
316.05
Total Assets
845.75
425.74
346.18
632.55
