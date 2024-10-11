Ugro Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-154.31
86.18
210.04
-7.33
Other operating items
Operating
-154.31
86.18
210.04
-7.33
Capital expenditure
31.79
10.29
46.88
0
Free cash flow
-122.52
96.47
256.92
-7.33
Equity raised
1,777.94
1,732.91
949.17
61.7
Investing
14.21
-17.28
36.4
10.32
Financing
1,141.94
511.16
254.54
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,811.57
2,323.26
1,497.03
64.69
