Ugro Capital Ltd Shareholding Pattern

224.74
(-6.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Ugro Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

2.23%

2.23%

2.23%

2.23%

2.24%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

23.19%

22.82%

23.51%

24.23%

25.01%

Non-Institutions

73.24%

73.6%

72.91%

72.19%

71.4%

Total Non-Promoter

96.43%

96.43%

96.43%

96.42%

96.41%

Custodian

1.33%

1.33%

1.33%

1.33%

1.33%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.23%

Non-Promoter- 23.19%

Institutions: 23.19%

Non-Institutions: 73.24%

Custodian: 1.33%

