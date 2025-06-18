iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

UGRO Capital to acquire Profectus Capital for ₹1,400 Crore

18 Jun 2025 , 11:42 AM

UGRO Capital announced that it is planning to pick up 100% stake in Profectus Capital for an all-cash deal worth ₹1,400 Crore. With this, the company plans to strengthen its position in the secured MSME lending activities. 

This transaction is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval and is expected to be completed within a period of two to three months.

The company informed that it plans to fund this deal via a mix of its recent capital raise and internal accruals. This acquisition will immediately expand its assets under management (AUM) by 29%. As per the company’s filing with the bourses,  it will also be adding Profectus’ ₹3,468 Crore loan book to its portfolio.

The combined entity will have a total AUM of ₹15,471 Crore. 

Profectus Capital marks its presence in 7 Indian states and operates 28 branches. 

The business is strategically emphasized on secured lending products such as supply chain finance, school financing, and loans against property. 

The company said that its non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.6% as of March 2025, net NPAs came in at 1.1%. With this deal, the company  could grow rapidly while maintaining its profitability and asset quality.

Effective April 1, 2025, the company plans to merge Profectus in itself, after the acquisition. Both companies will operate separately until the integration process is concluded.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • UGRO Capital Acquisition
  • Ugro Capital news
  • Ugro Capital share price
  • UGRO Capital Stake
  • UGRO Capital Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.