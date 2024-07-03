iifl-logo-icon 1
Ugro Capital Ltd Company Summary

215.5
(-0.19%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:59:20 PM

Ugro Capital Ltd Summary

Ugro Capital Limited (formerly known Chokhani Securities Limited) is a systemically important non-deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-SI). The Company was registered effective from March 11, 1998 and is engaged in the business of lending and primarily deals in financing MSME sector with focus on Healthcare, Education, Chemicals, Food Processing/FMCG, Hospitality, Electrical Equipment & Components, Auto Components and Light Engineering segments.In the year 2003, the company made an application for obtaining trading cum clearing membership of National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), Mumbai.The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide order dated 13th June 2019 had approved the Scheme of Arrangementbetween Asia Pragati Capfin Private Limited (APCPL) and UGRO Capital Limited (the Company) from the appointed date, 1st April 2018. Resultantly, the lending business of APCPL was transferred to the Company and accordingly the Scheme was effective from 30th June 2019. Through the said Scheme, the Company has allotted 1,35,65,891 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the shareholders of APCPL on 30th July, 2019.

