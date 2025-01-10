To The Members of UGRO Capital Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of UGRO Capital Limited (the ‘Company?), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material and other accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act?) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘ICAI?) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current financial year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit Impairment of loans including Expected Credit Loss (ECL) Total loans as at March 31, 2024 was Rs. 5,43,221.03 lakh (net of ECL), (Refer Note 5 to the financial statements) Impairment provision as at March 31, 2024: Rs. 11,749.36 lakh, (Refer Note 5 to the financial statements) Our audit procedures were focussed on assessing the appropriateness of managements judgement and estimates used in the impairment analysis that included, but were not limited to, the following: Process understanding and Test of Controls: Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments requires the Company to provide for impairment of its financial assets using the ECL approach. The Company has Board approved Policy on ECL to ensure the compliance with Ind AS 109 requirements and the basis of all assumptions for underlying inputs to ECL model. 1. Read the Companys Board approved Policy on ECL and accounting policies for estimation of ECL loss on financial assets (as explained in Note 2B - (14)(c) to the financial statements) and evaluated the appropriateness of the same with the principles of the Standard Ind AS 109 and Prudential Norms laid down by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). ECL model involves an estimation of probability of loss on financial assets over their life, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions, and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the loans and advances. 2. Tested the design and effectiveness of internal controls over the completeness and accuracy of the Exposure At Default (EAD) and the classification thereof into stages consistent with the definitions applied in accordance with the approved Policy, including the appropriateness of the qualitative factors to be applied. In the process, a significant degree of judgement has been applied by the management of the Company including but not limited to the following matters: Test of details: 3. Performed, on test check basis, procedures for testing of ECL model and computation of ECL amount including and not limited to the following: a) Grouping of loan portfolio under various categories on the basis of homogeneity and thereby expected to demonstrate similar credit characteristics; a. Evaluated underlying data related to estimates and judgements used for developing ECL models. b) Estimation of losses in respect of groups of loans which had no/ minimal defaults in the past; b. Verified that PD is computed as per the internally developed model, which is a dynamic evaluation based on repayment history, corporate ratings, specific market estimates as applicable to the respective portfolio segments from time to time. Loss Given Default (LGD) is as per the Foundational-Internal Rating Based (F-IRB) approach and an internal model which factors post default recovery rates and collateral value in case of secured loans. c) Staging of loans and estimation of behavioural life; d) Models developed by the Company that derive key assumptions used within the provision calculation such as Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD). Since, the impairment of loans including ECL requires a significant level of estimation and given its significance to the overall audit, we have ascertained impairment of loans including ECL as a key audit matter. c. Verified whether appropriate staging of assets have been performed basis their days past due. Ensured the assumptions used by the Company for grouping and staging of loan portfolio into various categories and default buckets for determining the PD and LGD rates. d. Verified the impairment provision for Stage 3 exposures considering the managements estimate of future cash flows for those exposures and checked the resultant provision. e. Verified the adequacy of the adjustment including managements assessment of additional provision on stressed loan. f. Verified the ECL provision on restructured cases pursuant to the RBI Circular, on a sample basis. g. Verified the computation of ECL by using PD and LGD and other qualitative factors to ensure arithmetical accuracy. h. Verified the impairment provision under the Standard, Ind AS 109 and the provisioning required under Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms (IRACP) (including standard asset provisioning) to determine the need to create an Impairment Reserve. i. Reconciled the total financial assets considered for ECL estimation with the books of account to ensure the completeness. j. Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the presentation and disclosures in compliance with the applicable Standard.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholder?s Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 was audited by the predecessor auditor who has issued an unmodified opinion on the financial statements, vide report dated May 15, 2023.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order?), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A? a Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules thereunder; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure ‘B?; (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. Further, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under aforesaid section which are required to be commented upon by us; and (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has no pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – (Refer Note 42 to the financial statements); ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts – (Refer Note 60(g)(1) to the financial statements); iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; iv. (a) The management of the Company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, during the year, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (the ‘Intermediaries?), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries?) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management of the Company has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, during the year, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (the ‘Funding Parties?), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (the ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries?) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under paragraph (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement: (v) The Company neither declared nor paid dividend during the year. Accordingly, the Company is not required to comply with Section 123 of the Act; and (vi) In our opinion and based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Further, as proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Sharp & Tannan Associates Chartered Accountants Firm?s Registration No. 109983W by the hand of Tirtharaj Khot Partner Mumbai, May 2, 2024 Membership No. (F) 037457

ANNEXURE ‘A? TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) In respect of the Company?s property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment; and (B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; (b) The Company physically verifies the property, plant and equipment to cover all items once in a period of three years considering the value and materiality involved which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Further, the Company has physically verified its property, plant and equipment in the previous financial year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties. Accordingly, the reporting under the Paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. However, the Company has repossessed properties under the Securitisation And Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 and the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 from the borrowers who have defaulted their loan repayments. Such properties are acquired to recover the loans from the borrower and accordingly, disclosed as non-current assets held for sale. (Refer Note 11 of the financial statements) (d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year; and (e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties. Accordingly, the reporting under the Paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The Company?s principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; and (b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, during the year, in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions on the basis of security of loans. The quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks and/or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account. (iii) (a) The Company?s principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided by the Company during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company?s interest; (c) The Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act / Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated. In our opinion, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest are not received as stipulated, the impact thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting; (d) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances, Rs. 17,147.91 lakh is overdue for more than ninety days (Refer Note 51(a)C to the financial statements), we have been informed that the Company has taken all reasonable steps, including legal actions to recover the principal and the interest, as the case may be; (e) The Company?s principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; and (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iv) The Company has neither, directly or indirectly, granted any loan, or provided guarantee for security to any of its directors or to any other persons in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of Section 185 of the Act nor made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder apply. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities, though there has been a slight delays in a few cases. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable; and (b) In our opinion, there are no statutory dues referred to (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender; (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority; (c) The Company has, applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes; (e) The Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; and (f) The Company does not have subsidiaries, joint venturs or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (debt instruments) during the year and has been applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment and private placement of shares during the year in accordance with the requirements of Sections 42 and 62 of the Act and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. (xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, we report that no material fraud by the Company nor on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, other than the instances of fraud noticed and reported by the management to the regulator - (Refer Note 67 to the financial statements); (b) We have not come across of any instances of material fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; and (c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act with respect to applicable transaction with the related parties and the relevant details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business; and (b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the period under audit issued to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion, the Company, during the year, has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act is not applicable. Accordingly, reporting on Paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to and has been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as Non-Banking Financial Company; (b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activity without any valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting on Paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xvi)(c) the Order is not applicable to the Company; and (d) The Group to which the Company belongs has no CIC as part of the Group. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the preceding financial year. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We, further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assuarnace that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; and (b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Special account in compliance with the provisions of Section 135(6) of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Sharp & Tannan Associates Chartered Accountants Firm?s Registration No. 109983W by the hand of Tirtharaj Khot Partner Mumbai, May 2, 2024 Membership No. (F) 037457

ANNEXURE ‘B? TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act?)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of URGO Capital Limited (the ‘Company?), as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting, (the ‘Guidance Note?) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘ICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.