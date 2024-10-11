Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Ugro Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024 under Regulation 33 and 52 of the SEBI Listing Regulations along with the Limited Review Report and; ii) to consider any other items with the permission of the Chair. Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 29 Jun 2024

Ugro Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th June 2024 pursuant to the Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI Listing Regulations along with the Limited Review Report and any other items with the permission of the Chair. Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st July 2024 Intimation of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 28 Mar 2024

Ugro Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ending 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement and/or any other instruments through preferential issue or such other alternative mode as may be considered appropriate subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals and the approval of the shareholders of the Company as may be required. 3. To consider and approve borrowing/raising of funds by issue of debt instruments including but not limited to Non-Convertible Debentures or such other debt securities as may be permitted from time to time subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals and the approval of the shareholders of the Company as may be required. 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair. Ugro Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further intimation for Board Meeting to be held on Thursday, 2nd May 2024 Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 29 Feb 2024

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 30 Dec 2023

Ugro Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending 31st December 2023 under Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI Listing Regulations along with the Limited Review Report. Intimation of closure of trading window from 1st January 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 31st December 2023. UGRO CAPITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 23 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd January 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report Resignation of Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024