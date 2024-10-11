iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ugro Capital Ltd Board Meeting

221.04
(1.38%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:44:57 PM

Ugro Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202430 Sep 2024
Ugro Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024 under Regulation 33 and 52 of the SEBI Listing Regulations along with the Limited Review Report and; ii) to consider any other items with the permission of the Chair. Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202429 Jun 2024
Ugro Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th June 2024 pursuant to the Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI Listing Regulations along with the Limited Review Report and any other items with the permission of the Chair. Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st July 2024 Intimation of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202428 Mar 2024
Ugro Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ending 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement and/or any other instruments through preferential issue or such other alternative mode as may be considered appropriate subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals and the approval of the shareholders of the Company as may be required. 3. To consider and approve borrowing/raising of funds by issue of debt instruments including but not limited to Non-Convertible Debentures or such other debt securities as may be permitted from time to time subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals and the approval of the shareholders of the Company as may be required. 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair. Ugro Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further intimation for Board Meeting to be held on Thursday, 2nd May 2024 Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
Board Meeting29 Feb 202429 Feb 2024
Intimation under Regulations 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting23 Jan 202430 Dec 2023
Ugro Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending 31st December 2023 under Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI Listing Regulations along with the Limited Review Report. Intimation of closure of trading window from 1st January 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 31st December 2023. UGRO CAPITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 23 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd January 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report Resignation of Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
Intimation of raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures through private placement basis

Ugro Capital: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ugro Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.