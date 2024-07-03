iifl-logo-icon 1
Polycab India Ltd Share Price

7,036.1
(-2.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7,215
  • Day's High7,235.55
  • 52 Wk High7,605
  • Prev. Close7,208
  • Day's Low7,025
  • 52 Wk Low 3,801
  • Turnover (lac)12,157.53
  • P/E62.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value595.8
  • EPS115.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,05,836.78
  • Div. Yield0.41
Loading...
  • Open6,277.5
  • Day's High6,450
  • Spot6,427.95
  • Prev. Close6,311.75
  • Day's Low6,234.55
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot125
  • OI(Chg %)-56,750 (-5.31%)
  • Roll Over%5.1
  • Roll Cost1.6
  • Traded Vol.15,10,125 (-2.96%)
Polycab India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

7,215

Prev. Close

7,208

Turnover(Lac.)

12,157.53

Day's High

7,235.55

Day's Low

7,025

52 Week's High

7,605

52 Week's Low

3,801

Book Value

595.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,05,836.78

P/E

62.58

EPS

115.39

Divi. Yield

0.41

Polycab India Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 30

Record Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jun, 2024

arrow

Polycab India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

7 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

The initial order, valued at ₹4,099 Crore, covered similar services for the Middle Mile Network in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Polycab India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.05%

Non-Promoter- 22.84%

Institutions: 22.84%

Non-Institutions: 14.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polycab India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

151.11

150.05

150.24

149.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,993.31

6,455.39

5,370.66

4,557.62

Net Worth

8,144.42

6,605.44

5,520.9

4,707.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

12,097.9

8,736.36

8,806.91

7,910.55

yoy growth (%)

38.47

-0.8

11.33

17.04

Raw materials

-9,307.92

-6,392.38

-6,064.8

-5,681.45

As % of sales

76.93

73.16

68.86

71.82

Employee costs

-394.84

-349.3

-361.72

-296.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1,100.51

995.45

1,003.45

756.58

Depreciation

-196.55

-174

-159.08

-140.07

Tax paid

-293.56

-164.12

-242.5

-255.14

Working capital

417.87

146.67

649.18

-227.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.47

-0.8

11.33

17.04

Op profit growth

13.66

-2.33

21.55

26.95

EBIT growth

9.39

-1.4

20.51

32.37

Net profit growth

12.02

9.24

51.75

39.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

18,039.44

14,107.78

12,203.76

8,792.23

8,829.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18,039.44

14,107.78

12,203.76

8,792.23

8,829.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

220.88

133.33

161.98

163.96

92.79

Polycab India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polycab India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Inder Thakurdas Jaisinghani

Independent Director

T P Ostwal

Independent Director

R S Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manita Carmen Albert Gonsalves

Independent Director

Sutapa Banerjee

Whole-time Director

Bharat Ajay Jaisinghani

Whole-time Director

Nikhil R Jaisinghani

Whole-time Director

Rakesh Talati

Independent Director

Manju Agarwal

Independent Director

Bhaskar Sharma

Executive Director & CFO

Gandharv Tongia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polycab India Ltd

Summary

Polycab India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Polycab Wires Private Limited on January 10, 1996. In 1998, Polycab Industries was subsequently converted into a Private Limited Company as Polycab Industries Private Limited. Polycab Industries Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company during the year 2011.The Company is the largest manufacturer of Wires and Cables in India and fast growing player in the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) space. The Company operate into the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects. It owns nearly 25 manufacturing plants, located across the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and U.T. Daman.On June 30, 2000, the Company became a deemed Public Limited Company and the word Private was struck off from the name of the Company with effect from June 30, 2000. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Private Limited Company and the word Private was added in the name of the Company with effect from June 15, 2001. Later, the Company was converted into a public limited company, the word private was struck off from the name of the Company and the name was changed to Polycab Wires Limited. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Polycab Wires Limited to Polycab India Limited on October 13, 2018 to reflect the overall line of business in which the Company is engaged such as cables and wires, FMEG, EPC, etc., The Company is engaged in the business of man
Company FAQs

What is the Polycab India Ltd share price today?

The Polycab India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7036.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polycab India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polycab India Ltd is ₹105836.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polycab India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polycab India Ltd is 62.58 and 12.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polycab India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polycab India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polycab India Ltd is ₹3801 and ₹7605 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Polycab India Ltd?

Polycab India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.98%, 3 Years at 43.10%, 1 Year at 33.37%, 6 Month at 7.39%, 3 Month at -1.69% and 1 Month at -2.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polycab India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polycab India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.06 %
Institutions - 22.84 %
Public - 14.10 %

