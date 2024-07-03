Summary

Polycab India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Polycab Wires Private Limited on January 10, 1996. In 1998, Polycab Industries was subsequently converted into a Private Limited Company as Polycab Industries Private Limited. Polycab Industries Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company during the year 2011.The Company is the largest manufacturer of Wires and Cables in India and fast growing player in the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) space. The Company operate into the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects. It owns nearly 25 manufacturing plants, located across the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and U.T. Daman.On June 30, 2000, the Company became a deemed Public Limited Company and the word Private was struck off from the name of the Company with effect from June 30, 2000. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Private Limited Company and the word Private was added in the name of the Company with effect from June 15, 2001. Later, the Company was converted into a public limited company, the word private was struck off from the name of the Company and the name was changed to Polycab Wires Limited. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Polycab Wires Limited to Polycab India Limited on October 13, 2018 to reflect the overall line of business in which the Company is engaged such as cables and wires, FMEG, EPC, etc., The Company is engaged in the business of man

Read More