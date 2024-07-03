SectorCables
Open₹7,215
Prev. Close₹7,208
Turnover(Lac.)₹12,157.53
Day's High₹7,235.55
Day's Low₹7,025
52 Week's High₹7,605
52 Week's Low₹3,801
Book Value₹595.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,05,836.78
P/E62.58
EPS115.39
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
151.11
150.05
150.24
149.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,993.31
6,455.39
5,370.66
4,557.62
Net Worth
8,144.42
6,605.44
5,520.9
4,707.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
12,097.9
8,736.36
8,806.91
7,910.55
yoy growth (%)
38.47
-0.8
11.33
17.04
Raw materials
-9,307.92
-6,392.38
-6,064.8
-5,681.45
As % of sales
76.93
73.16
68.86
71.82
Employee costs
-394.84
-349.3
-361.72
-296.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1,100.51
995.45
1,003.45
756.58
Depreciation
-196.55
-174
-159.08
-140.07
Tax paid
-293.56
-164.12
-242.5
-255.14
Working capital
417.87
146.67
649.18
-227.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.47
-0.8
11.33
17.04
Op profit growth
13.66
-2.33
21.55
26.95
EBIT growth
9.39
-1.4
20.51
32.37
Net profit growth
12.02
9.24
51.75
39.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
18,039.44
14,107.78
12,203.76
8,792.23
8,829.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18,039.44
14,107.78
12,203.76
8,792.23
8,829.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
220.88
133.33
161.98
163.96
92.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Inder Thakurdas Jaisinghani
Independent Director
T P Ostwal
Independent Director
R S Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manita Carmen Albert Gonsalves
Independent Director
Sutapa Banerjee
Whole-time Director
Bharat Ajay Jaisinghani
Whole-time Director
Nikhil R Jaisinghani
Whole-time Director
Rakesh Talati
Independent Director
Manju Agarwal
Independent Director
Bhaskar Sharma
Executive Director & CFO
Gandharv Tongia
Reports by Polycab India Ltd
Summary
Polycab India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Polycab Wires Private Limited on January 10, 1996. In 1998, Polycab Industries was subsequently converted into a Private Limited Company as Polycab Industries Private Limited. Polycab Industries Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company during the year 2011.The Company is the largest manufacturer of Wires and Cables in India and fast growing player in the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) space. The Company operate into the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects. It owns nearly 25 manufacturing plants, located across the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and U.T. Daman.On June 30, 2000, the Company became a deemed Public Limited Company and the word Private was struck off from the name of the Company with effect from June 30, 2000. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Private Limited Company and the word Private was added in the name of the Company with effect from June 15, 2001. Later, the Company was converted into a public limited company, the word private was struck off from the name of the Company and the name was changed to Polycab Wires Limited. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Polycab Wires Limited to Polycab India Limited on October 13, 2018 to reflect the overall line of business in which the Company is engaged such as cables and wires, FMEG, EPC, etc., The Company is engaged in the business of man
The Polycab India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7036.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polycab India Ltd is ₹105836.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Polycab India Ltd is 62.58 and 12.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polycab India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polycab India Ltd is ₹3801 and ₹7605 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Polycab India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.98%, 3 Years at 43.10%, 1 Year at 33.37%, 6 Month at 7.39%, 3 Month at -1.69% and 1 Month at -2.76%.
