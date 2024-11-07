Recommendation of dividend @ 300% i.e. ?30/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid on or before 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting. The Book Closure and Record Date for dividend purpose will be intimated in due course. Please be informed that the Register of members and Share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, 10 July 2024 to Tuesday, 16 July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend and AGM. The Company has fixed Tuesday, 09 July 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of members to receive the Dividend for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)