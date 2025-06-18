iifl-logo
Polycab India bags contract worth ₹6,447.54 Crore from BSNL

18 Jun 2025 , 11:43 AM

Polycab India Limited informed the shareholders that it has executed a contract worth ₹6,447.54 Crore with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). 

Under the terms of agreement, BSNL will act as the project implementation agency (PIA) for the BharatNet project in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

The agreement includes design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network infrastructure. The deal is part of package 4 of the Amended BharatNet Programme.

Under the total contract value, the company has planned a capex of ₹3,741.92 Crore. Opex for the newly constructed network stands at ₹2,245.15 Crore and an opex for the existing network of ₹460.47 Crore (including GST), said the company in its filing with the exchanges.

The execution timeline spreads across a three-year construction phase. The entire contract spans across a 10-year maintenance period. 

The company shall bill the maintenance at 5.5% per annum of capex for the first five years and 6.5% for another five years.

Recently in May Polycab announced that it is projecting mid-teen volume growth in its core cables and wires business for the financial year 2025-26. The company is expecting to maintain its edge through brand strength, expansion of distribution network, and service capability. 

