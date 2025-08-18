Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended August 15, 2025

FOR FPIS; IT WAS A SELLING WEEK ONCE AGAIN
FPIs were net sellers in the previous week to August 15, 2025 to the tune of $(348) Million; after they had net sold $(4.54) Billion in previous 4 weeks. The FPIs began as net buyers on Monday, but the sentiments could not be sustained as they again turned sellers for the rest of the week. Sentiments appear to be cautious ahead of the 50% tariff imposition, especially considering the fact that it is likely to hit textiles, jewellery, and leather products quite hard.
During the week, the dollar index tapered to 97.84 levels, after strong expectations of a rate cut in September. However, the USDINR stayed under pressure at ₹87.51/$, amidst FPI selling and tariff concerns. Brent Crude tapered to $65.85/bbl mark over the OPEC Plus decision to boost oil supplies. The big focus is on the Trump-Putin summit at Alaska, but the real thrust will be on the Jackson Hole Symposium during the coming week.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO AUGUST 15, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(23,554.09)
|2,579.23
|(20,974.86)
|9,266.48
|(11,708.38)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,55,430.25)
|38,814.73
|(1,16,615.52)
|34,035.85
|(82,579.67)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(17,821.69)
|4,497.98
|(13,323.71)
|3,836.31
|(9,487.40)
|# – Recent Data is up to August 15, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(9,488) Million. This comprised $(13,324) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $3,836 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(17,822) Million; offset by IPO buying of $4,498 Million. IPOs are seeing a lot of institutional traction in recent weeks.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to August 15, 2025, FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(348) Million. Here are the key market drivers.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|21-Jul-25
|781.85
|781.85
|90.70
|90.70
|22-Jul-25
|-1,084.36
|-302.51
|-125.76
|-35.06
|23-Jul-25
|4,618.07
|4,315.56
|535.38
|500.32
|24-Jul-25
|-3,299.28
|1,016.28
|-382.01
|118.31
|25-Jul-25
|-1,995.50
|-979.22
|-231.15
|-112.84
|28-Jul-25
|-1,419.44
|-2,398.66
|-164.05
|-276.89
|29-Jul-25
|-5,963.60
|-8,362.26
|-689.03
|-965.92
|30-Jul-25
|-3,692.35
|-12,054.61
|-425.18
|-1,391.10
|31-Jul-25
|-162.10
|-12,216.71
|-18.58
|-1,409.68
|01-Aug-25
|-6,153.28
|-18,369.99
|-702.80
|-2,112.48
|04-Aug-25
|-1,445.44
|-19,815.43
|-165.47
|-2,277.95
|05-Aug-25
|-1,967.77
|-21,783.20
|-224.88
|-2,502.83
|06-Aug-25
|1,561.31
|-20,221.89
|177.84
|-2,324.99
|07-Aug-25
|-4,398.51
|-24,620.40
|-501.54
|-2,826.53
|08-Aug-25
|-5,519.81
|-30,140.21
|-629.44
|-3,455.97
|11-Aug-25
|2,826.16
|-27,314.05
|322.55
|-3,133.42
|12-Aug-25
|-964.60
|-28,278.65
|-110.13
|-3,243.55
|13-Aug-25
|-2,648.54
|-30,927.19
|-302.10
|-3,545.65
|14-Aug-25
|-2,264.38
|-33,191.57
|-258.21
|-3,803.86
|15-Aug-25
|0.00
|-33,191.57
|0.00
|-3,803.86
Data Source: NSDL
In the coming week, FPI flows will react to the RBI MPC minutes, FOMC July Minutes, as well as the key hints coming from the Jackson Hole Symposium. It could be a critical week for crystallizing the future colour and direction of FPI flows.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.