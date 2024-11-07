Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
12,097.9
8,736.36
8,806.91
7,910.55
yoy growth (%)
38.47
-0.8
11.33
17.04
Raw materials
-9,307.92
-6,392.38
-6,064.8
-5,681.45
As % of sales
76.93
73.16
68.86
71.82
Employee costs
-394.84
-349.3
-361.72
-296.98
As % of sales
3.26
3.99
4.1
3.75
Other costs
-1,155.15
-903.8
-1,263.39
-1,013.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.54
10.34
14.34
12.8
Operating profit
1,239.98
1,090.87
1,116.98
918.9
OPM
10.24
12.48
12.68
11.61
Depreciation
-196.55
-174
-159.08
-140.07
Interest expense
-33.42
-41.12
-47.9
-115.77
Other income
90.5
119.72
93.45
93.52
Profit before tax
1,100.51
995.45
1,003.45
756.58
Taxes
-293.56
-164.12
-242.5
-255.14
Tax rate
-26.67
-16.48
-24.16
-33.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
806.94
831.32
760.95
501.43
Exceptional items
124.32
0
0
0
Net profit
931.27
831.33
760.95
501.43
yoy growth (%)
12.02
9.24
51.75
39.91
NPM
7.69
9.51
8.64
6.33
The initial order, valued at ₹4,099 Crore, covered similar services for the Middle Mile Network in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.