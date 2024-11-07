iifl-logo-icon 1
Polycab India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7,076.6
(1.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:09:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Polycab India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

12,097.9

8,736.36

8,806.91

7,910.55

yoy growth (%)

38.47

-0.8

11.33

17.04

Raw materials

-9,307.92

-6,392.38

-6,064.8

-5,681.45

As % of sales

76.93

73.16

68.86

71.82

Employee costs

-394.84

-349.3

-361.72

-296.98

As % of sales

3.26

3.99

4.1

3.75

Other costs

-1,155.15

-903.8

-1,263.39

-1,013.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.54

10.34

14.34

12.8

Operating profit

1,239.98

1,090.87

1,116.98

918.9

OPM

10.24

12.48

12.68

11.61

Depreciation

-196.55

-174

-159.08

-140.07

Interest expense

-33.42

-41.12

-47.9

-115.77

Other income

90.5

119.72

93.45

93.52

Profit before tax

1,100.51

995.45

1,003.45

756.58

Taxes

-293.56

-164.12

-242.5

-255.14

Tax rate

-26.67

-16.48

-24.16

-33.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

806.94

831.32

760.95

501.43

Exceptional items

124.32

0

0

0

Net profit

931.27

831.33

760.95

501.43

yoy growth (%)

12.02

9.24

51.75

39.91

NPM

7.69

9.51

8.64

6.33

Polycab India : related Articles

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

7 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

The initial order, valued at ₹4,099 Crore, covered similar services for the Middle Mile Network in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Polycab India Ltd

Loading...

