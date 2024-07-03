Polycab India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
18,039.44
14,107.78
12,203.76
8,792.23
8,829.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18,039.44
14,107.78
12,203.76
8,792.23
8,829.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
220.88
133.33
161.98
163.96
92.79
Total Income
18,260.32
14,241.1
12,365.74
8,956.2
8,922.75
Total Expenditure
15,547.64
12,264.93
10,941.12
7,681.09
7,702.34
PBIDT
2,712.68
1,976.18
1,424.62
1,275.11
1,220.41
Interest
108.34
59.76
35.19
42.69
49.54
PBDT
2,604.34
1,916.42
1,389.43
1,232.42
1,170.88
Depreciation
245.04
209.16
201.52
176.17
160.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
553.53
406.05
280.93
156.86
244.6
Deferred Tax
2.86
18.12
-10.3
13.48
-0.23
Reported Profit After Tax
1,802.92
1,283.09
917.28
885.91
765.62
Minority Interest After NP
18.87
12.3
8.71
3.83
6.56
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,784.05
1,270.78
908.58
882.08
759.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
72.05
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,784.05
1,270.78
836.53
882.08
759.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
118.93
84.93
60.87
59.2
51.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
300
200
140
100
70
Equity
150.24
149.77
149.44
149.12
148.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.03
14
11.67
14.5
13.82
PBDTM(%)
14.43
13.58
11.38
14.01
13.26
PATM(%)
9.99
9.09
7.51
10.07
8.67
The initial order, valued at ₹4,099 Crore, covered similar services for the Middle Mile Network in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.