Polycab India Ltd Annually Results

6,749.3
(-2.25%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

18,039.44

14,107.78

12,203.76

8,792.23

8,829.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18,039.44

14,107.78

12,203.76

8,792.23

8,829.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

220.88

133.33

161.98

163.96

92.79

Total Income

18,260.32

14,241.1

12,365.74

8,956.2

8,922.75

Total Expenditure

15,547.64

12,264.93

10,941.12

7,681.09

7,702.34

PBIDT

2,712.68

1,976.18

1,424.62

1,275.11

1,220.41

Interest

108.34

59.76

35.19

42.69

49.54

PBDT

2,604.34

1,916.42

1,389.43

1,232.42

1,170.88

Depreciation

245.04

209.16

201.52

176.17

160.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

553.53

406.05

280.93

156.86

244.6

Deferred Tax

2.86

18.12

-10.3

13.48

-0.23

Reported Profit After Tax

1,802.92

1,283.09

917.28

885.91

765.62

Minority Interest After NP

18.87

12.3

8.71

3.83

6.56

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,784.05

1,270.78

908.58

882.08

759.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

72.05

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,784.05

1,270.78

836.53

882.08

759.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

118.93

84.93

60.87

59.2

51.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

300

200

140

100

70

Equity

150.24

149.77

149.44

149.12

148.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.03

14

11.67

14.5

13.82

PBDTM(%)

14.43

13.58

11.38

14.01

13.26

PATM(%)

9.99

9.09

7.51

10.07

8.67

