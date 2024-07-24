iifl-logo-icon 1
Polycab India Ltd Futures Share Price

6,251.8
(-4.39%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Here's the list of Polycab India's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Polycab India's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Polycab India Ltd

  • Open6,544.45
  • Day's High6,558.35
  • Spot6,251.8
  • Prev. Close6,547.6
  • Day's Low6,252.85
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot125
  • OI(Chg %)41,375 (2.68%)
  • Roll Over%0.62
  • Roll Cost1.39
  • Traded Vol.6,93,250 (-1.59%)

Polycab India: Related NEWS

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

7 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

The initial order, valued at ₹4,099 Crore, covered similar services for the Middle Mile Network in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More

Loading...

