Polycab India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1,100.51
995.45
1,003.45
756.58
Depreciation
-196.55
-174
-159.08
-140.07
Tax paid
-293.56
-164.12
-242.5
-255.14
Working capital
417.87
146.67
649.18
-227.07
Other operating items
Operating
1,028.25
803.99
1,251.04
134.29
Capital expenditure
212.73
344.58
281.48
213.64
Free cash flow
1,240.98
1,148.57
1,532.52
347.93
Equity raised
8,998.62
7,418.45
5,750.09
4,412.92
Investing
116.22
610.79
43.5
4.09
Financing
229.23
128.14
-11.29
-524.03
Dividends paid
0
0
104.22
0
Net in cash
10,585.06
9,305.95
7,419.05
4,240.91
