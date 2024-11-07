iifl-logo-icon 1
Polycab India Ltd Key Ratios

6,803.05
(0.34%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:19:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.71

1.09

10.98

17.51

Op profit growth

8.41

2.81

22.94

26.65

EBIT growth

4.05

3.9

21.92

32.51

Net profit growth

3

16.2

51.9

39.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.36

13.07

12.85

11.6

EBIT margin

9.45

12.41

12.08

10.99

Net profit margin

7.44

9.88

8.59

6.28

RoCE

21.34

24.14

29.35

27.38

RoNW

4.41

5.13

5.67

4.8

RoA

4.2

4.8

5.22

3.9

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

61.38

59.41

51.43

35.43

Dividend per share

14

10

7

3

Cash EPS

47.31

46.64

40.17

25.37

Book value per share

370.96

318.8

257.68

201.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

38.53

23.23

14.42

P/CEPS

49.98

29.59

18.46

P/B

6.37

4.32

2.87

EV/EBIDTA

25.86

15.69

8.89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

17.76

0

Tax payout

-24.19

-16.96

-24.01

-33.72

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

40.85

58.66

57.2

60.21

Inventory days

62.62

79.99

81.03

77.1

Creditor days

-22.52

-30.32

-31.28

-44

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-32.78

-20.85

-21.53

-7.49

Net debt / equity

-0.05

-0.05

-0.03

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-0.22

-0.21

-0.1

-0.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.65

-72.79

-68.53

-71.79

Employee costs

-3.33

-4.03

-4.14

-3.77

Other costs

-9.65

-10.09

-14.47

-12.83

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

7 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

The initial order, valued at ₹4,099 Crore, covered similar services for the Middle Mile Network in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

