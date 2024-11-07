Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.71
1.09
10.98
17.51
Op profit growth
8.41
2.81
22.94
26.65
EBIT growth
4.05
3.9
21.92
32.51
Net profit growth
3
16.2
51.9
39.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.36
13.07
12.85
11.6
EBIT margin
9.45
12.41
12.08
10.99
Net profit margin
7.44
9.88
8.59
6.28
RoCE
21.34
24.14
29.35
27.38
RoNW
4.41
5.13
5.67
4.8
RoA
4.2
4.8
5.22
3.9
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
61.38
59.41
51.43
35.43
Dividend per share
14
10
7
3
Cash EPS
47.31
46.64
40.17
25.37
Book value per share
370.96
318.8
257.68
201.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
38.53
23.23
14.42
P/CEPS
49.98
29.59
18.46
P/B
6.37
4.32
2.87
EV/EBIDTA
25.86
15.69
8.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
17.76
0
Tax payout
-24.19
-16.96
-24.01
-33.72
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
40.85
58.66
57.2
60.21
Inventory days
62.62
79.99
81.03
77.1
Creditor days
-22.52
-30.32
-31.28
-44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-32.78
-20.85
-21.53
-7.49
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.05
-0.03
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-0.22
-0.21
-0.1
-0.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.65
-72.79
-68.53
-71.79
Employee costs
-3.33
-4.03
-4.14
-3.77
Other costs
-9.65
-10.09
-14.47
-12.83
