Polycab India promoters likely to offload equity worth ₹887 Crore

Polycab India shares are in the spotlight on Thursday, September 25, as promoters plan to sell off up to 0.81% stake in the company via block deals.

At around 10.49 AM, Polycab India was trading 0.74% lower at ₹7,476.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹7,532.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹7,600, and ₹7,431.50, respectively.

Reports suggest that the floor price for the deal has been fixed at ₹7,300 per share. This is at a 3.10% discount against the previous trading price.

Various members of the promoter group — including Inder T. Jaisinghani, Girdhari Thakurdas Jaisinghani, Ajay T. Jaisinghani, Ramesh T. Jaisinghani, Bharat Jaisinghani, Nikhil Ramesh Jaisinghani, and Anil Hariram Hariani — will participate in the stake sale.

Polycab shares have delivered robust returns with gains of up to 14% over the last year and gaining over 2% so far in 2025. Over a three year period, the stock has jumped

Polycab India said that its revenue for the quarter ended June 2025 registered a 25.70% year-on-year growth at ₹5,906 Crore. The business also logged a whopping 50% growth in its net profit for the quarter at ₹600 Crore.

The business also registered a 47.10% y-o-y growth in its EBITDA at ₹858 Crore.

