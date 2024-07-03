Polycab India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
10,196.45
9,932.37
8,107.08
8,038.86
6,068.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,196.45
9,932.37
8,107.08
8,038.86
6,068.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
134.56
121.56
99.32
91.2
42.13
Total Income
10,331.01
10,053.92
8,206.4
8,130.06
6,111.05
Total Expenditure
8,981.51
8,598.04
6,949.6
6,932.66
5,332.26
PBIDT
1,349.5
1,455.88
1,256.8
1,197.4
778.78
Interest
86.6
56.63
51.71
37.42
22.34
PBDT
1,262.9
1,399.26
1,205.08
1,159.97
756.45
Depreciation
139.18
127.6
117.44
105.91
103.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
259.52
289.21
264.32
247.74
158.31
Deferred Tax
17.37
12.46
-9.6
16.55
1.57
Reported Profit After Tax
846.83
969.99
832.93
789.77
493.32
Minority Interest After NP
11.06
11.13
7.74
6.86
5.45
Net Profit after Minority Interest
835.77
958.85
825.19
782.92
487.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
835.77
958.85
825.19
782.92
487.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
55.6
63.82
55.06
52.28
32.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
150.39
150.24
150.01
149.77
149.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.23
14.65
15.5
14.89
12.83
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
8.3
9.76
10.27
9.82
8.12
