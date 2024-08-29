iifl-logo-icon 1
6,538.95
(-3.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
3750%₹1,574.05-0.27%5,200₹1.05-22.22%1,5000%
--5,400₹0.2100%2,3750%
3,1250%₹1,309.52.5%5,500--
1250%₹1,1950%5,600₹0.05-75%8,1250%
1250%₹677.050.54%5,800₹0.05-75%16,250-2.98%
--5,900₹1.20%3750%
5,125-6.81%₹735.3-5.73%6,000₹0.05-80%29,625-10.90%
5,375-6.52%₹634.95-5.91%6,100₹0.35-53.33%34,250-4.86%
6,250-1.96%₹539.75-3.85%6,200₹0.05-85.71%42,000-3.17%
10,500-4.54%₹405-14.73%6,300₹0.05-93.33%17,250-40.25%
15,250-4.68%₹301.2-18.25%6,400₹0.4-76.47%35,500-52.50%
35,625-7.46%₹216.85-12.7%6,500₹0.2-95.23%88,250-25.68%
25,125-39.63%₹125-27.84%6,600₹0.1-98.48%28,375-49.21%
78,375-14.34%₹20-77.03%6,700₹0.05-99.64%43,250-26.53%
86,000-39.27%₹0.05-99.75%6,800₹7254.01%30,250-51.98%
55,750-50.66%₹0.05-99.42%6,900₹204.1546.23%17,500-19.07%
82,625-47.24%₹0.05-98.66%7,000₹27520.32%28,875-7.96%
66,000-7.53%₹0.2-89.47%7,100₹376.2515.25%4,7505.55%
70,250-11.21%₹0.05-90%7,200₹48716.25%3,25030%
27,000-21.45%₹0.1-84.61%7,300₹497.150%1,7500%
43,500-25.16%₹0.05-91.66%7,400₹6749.59%8,750-29.29%
19,375-24.39%₹0.15-78.57%7,500--
6,500-11.86%₹0.05-92.85%7,600₹734.950%1,5000%
7,875-27.58%₹0.05-85.71%7,800₹1,0950.58%625-61.53%
24,375-20.73%₹0.05-87.5%8,000--

Polycab India: Related NEWS

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

7 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

The initial order, valued at ₹4,099 Crore, covered similar services for the Middle Mile Network in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More

