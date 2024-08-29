Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|3750%
|₹1,574.05-0.27%
|5,200
|₹1.05-22.22%
|1,5000%
|-
|-
|5,400
|₹0.2100%
|2,3750%
|3,1250%
|₹1,309.52.5%
|5,500
|-
|-
|1250%
|₹1,1950%
|5,600
|₹0.05-75%
|8,1250%
|1250%
|₹677.050.54%
|5,800
|₹0.05-75%
|16,250-2.98%
|-
|-
|5,900
|₹1.20%
|3750%
|5,125-6.81%
|₹735.3-5.73%
|6,000
|₹0.05-80%
|29,625-10.90%
|5,375-6.52%
|₹634.95-5.91%
|6,100
|₹0.35-53.33%
|34,250-4.86%
|6,250-1.96%
|₹539.75-3.85%
|6,200
|₹0.05-85.71%
|42,000-3.17%
|10,500-4.54%
|₹405-14.73%
|6,300
|₹0.05-93.33%
|17,250-40.25%
|15,250-4.68%
|₹301.2-18.25%
|6,400
|₹0.4-76.47%
|35,500-52.50%
|35,625-7.46%
|₹216.85-12.7%
|6,500
|₹0.2-95.23%
|88,250-25.68%
|25,125-39.63%
|₹125-27.84%
|6,600
|₹0.1-98.48%
|28,375-49.21%
|78,375-14.34%
|₹20-77.03%
|6,700
|₹0.05-99.64%
|43,250-26.53%
|86,000-39.27%
|₹0.05-99.75%
|6,800
|₹7254.01%
|30,250-51.98%
|55,750-50.66%
|₹0.05-99.42%
|6,900
|₹204.1546.23%
|17,500-19.07%
|82,625-47.24%
|₹0.05-98.66%
|7,000
|₹27520.32%
|28,875-7.96%
|66,000-7.53%
|₹0.2-89.47%
|7,100
|₹376.2515.25%
|4,7505.55%
|70,250-11.21%
|₹0.05-90%
|7,200
|₹48716.25%
|3,25030%
|27,000-21.45%
|₹0.1-84.61%
|7,300
|₹497.150%
|1,7500%
|43,500-25.16%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|7,400
|₹6749.59%
|8,750-29.29%
|19,375-24.39%
|₹0.15-78.57%
|7,500
|-
|-
|6,500-11.86%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|7,600
|₹734.950%
|1,5000%
|7,875-27.58%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|7,800
|₹1,0950.58%
|625-61.53%
|24,375-20.73%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|8,000
|-
|-
The initial order, valued at ₹4,099 Crore, covered similar services for the Middle Mile Network in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
