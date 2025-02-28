iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Polycab India shares rebound after brutal selloff

28 Feb 2025 , 01:55 PM

Polycab India Limited’s shares gained as much as 3% in Friday’s trading session after declining about 18.8% in the previous session on account of UltraTech Cement’s surprising foray into the wires and cables industry.
At around 11.39 AM, Polycab India was trading 1.02% higher at ₹4,727.20 per share, against the previous close of ₹4,679.55 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹4,907.
The rebound took place following a heavy selloff on Thursday, owing to slashed price targets after UltraTech Cement’s ₹1,800 Crore investment as an “industry-fragmenting” event.
The quick gains in Polycab India’s stock was on account of a broader recovery in the sector. On Friday, KEI Industries witnessed 4.2% gains to an intraday high of ₹3,123.15 per piece on the BSE. On the other hand, R R Kabel jumped 3.4%, and Havells reversed gains to trade flat.
Even though the brokerage cuts the price targets, it still keeps ‘buy’ ratings on Polycab, Havells India, and R R Kabel.
UltraTech Cement announced its plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Gujarat by December 2026. It plans to leverage its construction-sector relationships and supply-chain whip hand via Hindalco’s aluminium and copper business.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Polycab India
  • Polycab India news
  • Polycab India Stock
  • Polycab India Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

South Eastern Railway Awards ₹325 Crore Kavach Project to Kernex-MRT Consortium

South Eastern Railway Awards ₹325 Crore Kavach Project to Kernex-MRT Consortium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|02:32 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 28, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 28, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|02:22 PM
PFC inks ₹26,800 Crore financing deal with MP Power utilities

PFC inks ₹26,800 Crore financing deal with MP Power utilities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|01:57 PM
Polycab India shares rebound after brutal selloff

Polycab India shares rebound after brutal selloff

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|01:55 PM
Biocon launches generic Liraglutide in the UK

Biocon launches generic Liraglutide in the UK

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|01:53 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.