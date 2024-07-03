Polycab India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5,498.42
4,698.03
5,591.9
4,340.47
4,217.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,498.42
4,698.03
5,591.9
4,340.47
4,217.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
76.16
58.41
53.84
70.99
35.32
Total Income
5,574.58
4,756.44
5,645.73
4,411.46
4,253.02
Total Expenditure
4,866.87
4,114.64
4,830.35
3,770.96
3,608.78
PBIDT
707.71
641.79
815.38
640.5
644.24
Interest
45.3
41.3
24.4
32.23
26.79
PBDT
662.41
600.49
790.98
608.27
617.45
Depreciation
72.06
67.12
65.72
61.88
60.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
130.37
129.15
151.41
137.8
136.97
Deferred Tax
14.77
2.6
20.38
-7.92
-9.59
Reported Profit After Tax
445.21
401.62
553.48
416.51
429.77
Minority Interest After NP
5.4
5.67
7.47
3.66
4.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
439.81
395.95
546
412.85
425.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
439.81
395.95
546
412.85
425.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
29.25
26.35
36.37
27.5
28.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
150.39
150.3
150.24
150.16
150.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.87
13.66
14.58
14.75
15.27
PBDTM(%)
12.04
12.78
14.14
14.01
14.63
PATM(%)
8.09
8.54
9.89
9.59
10.18
