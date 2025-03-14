Polycab Secures ₹3,003 Crore BSNL Contract for Bharat Net Project in Bihar

Polycab India share price rose today, March 13, after the company said it had bagged a contract worth ₹3,002.99 crore for Bharat Net project in the Bihar Telecom Circle with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

According to the agreement, Polycab India will design, supply, construct, install, upgrade, operate and maintain Bharat Net’s middle-mile network. It includes a three-year construction phase and a 10-year operation and maintenance (O&M) phase.

During the O&M phase, for the first five years Polycab will collect 5.5% per annum of capital expenditure (Capex). Throughout the next five years, the O&M payments will grow to 6.5% annually from one are of the Capex.

The total contract value stands at ₹3,002.99 crore, which includes a capital expenditure (Capex) of ₹1,549.66 crore, operating expenses (Opex) of ₹929.79 crore, and an additional ₹523.53 crore allocated for the existing network.