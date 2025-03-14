iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Polycab Secures ₹3,003 Crore BSNL Contract for Bharat Net Project in Bihar

14 Mar 2025 , 10:22 AM

Polycab India share price rose today, March 13, after the company said it had bagged a contract worth ₹3,002.99 crore for Bharat Net project in the Bihar Telecom Circle with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

According to the agreement, Polycab India will design, supply, construct, install, upgrade, operate and maintain Bharat Net’s middle-mile network. It includes a three-year construction phase and a 10-year operation and maintenance (O&M) phase.

During the O&M phase, for the first five years Polycab will collect 5.5% per annum of capital expenditure (Capex). Throughout the next five years, the O&M payments will grow to 6.5% annually from one are of the Capex.

The total contract value stands at ₹3,002.99 crore, which includes a capital expenditure (Capex) of ₹1,549.66 crore, operating expenses (Opex) of ₹929.79 crore, and an additional ₹523.53 crore allocated for the existing network.

Related Tags

  • Bharat Net Projects
  • Bihar
  • BSNL
  • BSNL News
  • Polycab
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Polycab Secures ₹3,003 Crore BSNL Contract for Bharat Net Project in Bihar

Polycab Secures ₹3,003 Crore BSNL Contract for Bharat Net Project in Bihar

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Mar 2025|10:22 AM
VA Tech Wabag Bags ₹340 Crore Water Treatment Contracts from GAIL, IOCL

VA Tech Wabag Bags ₹340 Crore Water Treatment Contracts from GAIL, IOCL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Mar 2025|10:01 AM
HPL Electric wins order worth ₹370 Crore; stock shoots ~8%

HPL Electric wins order worth ₹370 Crore; stock shoots ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|03:42 PM
Sigachi Industries inks pact with Indian Navy

Sigachi Industries inks pact with Indian Navy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|03:38 PM
L&T shares soar on securing ₹5,000 Crore order in Saudi Arabia

L&T shares soar on securing ₹5,000 Crore order in Saudi Arabia

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Mar 2025|03:36 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.