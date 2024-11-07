Polycab India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
151.11
150.05
150.24
149.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,993.31
6,455.39
5,370.66
4,557.62
Net Worth
8,144.42
6,605.44
5,520.9
4,707.24
Minority Interest
Debt
51.24
35.85
110.87
125.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
85.26
79.11
65.24
62.96
Total Liabilities
8,280.92
6,720.4
5,697.01
4,895.6
Fixed Assets
2,812.37
2,275.57
1,993.6
1,679.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,824.34
1,381.68
813.2
696.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
33.46
38.2
41.18
29.19
Networking Capital
3,302.79
2,379.04
2,458.51
2,002.41
Inventories
3,253.1
2,866.91
2,147.3
1,951.18
Inventory Days
64.78
81.51
Sundry Debtors
2,299.37
1,220.92
1,292.54
1,431.22
Debtor Days
38.99
59.79
Other Current Assets
1,260.86
835.58
670.14
480.52
Sundry Creditors
-1,031.01
-826.38
-608.69
-679.77
Creditor Days
18.36
28.4
Other Current Liabilities
-2,479.53
-1,717.99
-1,042.78
-1,180.74
Cash
307.95
645.9
390.52
487.89
Total Assets
8,280.91
6,720.39
5,697.01
4,895.59
The initial order, valued at ₹4,099 Crore, covered similar services for the Middle Mile Network in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.