Polycab India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
12,447.55
9,784.1
8,233.78
5,849.49
6,700.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,447.55
9,784.1
8,233.78
5,849.49
6,700.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
167.04
81.81
145.15
128.12
46.34
Total Income
12,614.59
9,865.91
8,378.93
5,977.62
6,746.91
Total Expenditure
10,717.29
8,544.41
7,447.1
5,142.53
5,867.75
PBIDT
1,897.3
1,321.49
931.83
835.09
879.16
Interest
83.94
31.6
22.68
29.48
33.61
PBDT
1,813.36
1,289.9
909.15
805.61
845.55
Depreciation
179.32
155.7
151.26
130.1
118.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
402.12
279.43
169.36
71.22
193.03
Deferred Tax
-17.52
0.93
-3.42
1.56
-16.65
Reported Profit After Tax
1,249.44
853.84
591.95
602.72
550.47
Minority Interest After NP
11.4
8.64
5.52
2.07
5.35
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,238.04
845.2
586.42
600.65
545.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
72.05
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,238.04
845.2
514.37
600.65
545.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
82.56
56.5
39.3
40.32
36.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
150.16
149.71
149.39
149.07
148.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.24
13.5
11.31
14.27
13.12
PBDTM(%)
14.56
13.18
11.04
13.77
12.61
PATM(%)
10.03
8.72
7.18
10.3
8.21
