Polycab India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

6,538.95
(-3.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Polycab India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

63.05%

65.01%

65.24%

65.78%

65.91%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

22.84%

20.55%

19.17%

21.02%

20.49%

Non-Institutions

14.09%

14.42%

15.58%

13.18%

13.58%

Total Non-Promoter

36.94%

34.98%

34.75%

34.21%

34.08%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.05%

Non-Promoter- 22.84%

Institutions: 22.84%

Non-Institutions: 14.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Polycab India: Related NEWS

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

7 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

The initial order, valued at ₹4,099 Crore, covered similar services for the Middle Mile Network in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Polycab India Ltd

